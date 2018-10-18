Sotheby's Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call Invitation

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) will be holding its third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2018 earnings conference call on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 9:00 AM EDT. The call will be hosted by Tad Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Goss, Chief Financial Officer. The call will consist of a brief discussion by the Company followed by a question and answer period.



Domestic callers should dial 888-371-8897 and international callers should dial 970-315-0479. The call reservation number is 4998287. Please establish a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

To listen to the conference call via web cast, please go to: http://investor.shareholder.com/bid/events.cfm . You will need Windows Media Player or Real Player to access the call. Please download either of these programs before the call begins.

Sotheby's has been uniting collectors with world-class works of art since 1744. Sotheby's became the first international auction house when it expanded from London to New York (1955), the first to conduct sales in Hong Kong (1973), India (1992) and France (2001), and the first international fine art auction house in China (2012). Today, Sotheby's presents auctions in 11 different salesrooms, including New York, London, Hong Kong and Paris, and Sotheby's BidNow program allows visitors to view all auctions live online and place bids from anywhere in the world. Sotheby's offers collectors the resources of Sotheby's Financial Services, the world's only full-service art financing company, as well as the collection advisory services of its subsidiary, Art Agency, Partners. Sotheby's presents private sale opportunities in more than 70 categories, including S|2, the gallery arm of Sotheby's Global Fine Art Division, and two retail businesses, Sotheby's Diamonds and Sotheby's Wine. Sotheby's has a global network of 80 offices in 40 countries and is the oldest company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (BID).

Jennifer Park | Dan Abernethy | Jennifer.Park@Sothebys.com | Dan.Abernethy@Sothebys.com | +1 212 894 1023