Pluristem Therapeutics Selected to Present Data from Phase II IC Study at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions

The Company will also present at the BioEurope, Annual Vascular Interventional Advances and Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing conferences, all held in November



HAIFA, Israel, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) (TASE:PSTI), a leading regenerative medicine company developing novel placenta-based cell therapy products, today announced that the Company will be presenting at four conferences during November: at the BioEurope conference, which is being held November 5–7, 2018 in Copenhagen, at the 15th Annual Vascular Interventional Advances (VIVA) Conference, which is being held November 5-8 in Las Vegas, at the 2018 American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions, which are being held November 10-12 in Chicago and the Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing conference, which is being held November 14-15 in London.

At the AHA Scientific Sessions, Prof. Norbert Wiess, the Principal Investigator of the Company's Phase II intermittent claudication (IC) study, will present detailed results from the study. The presentation will be held on Saturday, November 10, 2018 from 9:00-10:15am. In June 2018, the Company announced positive top-line results from its multinational Phase II clinical study of PLX-PAD cells in the treatment of IC. Data demonstrated PLX-PAD's ability to reduce the incidence of revascularization and improved patients' mobility. Study results also validate the design of Pluristem's ongoing pivotal Phase III study in critical limb ischemia (CLI), a more severe stage of PAD.

At the VIVA Conference, during the Disruptive Technology session, Pluristem will present an overview of its off-the-shelf, placenta-derived cell therapy technology and development plans for its lead cell therapy candidate, PLX-PAD, for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD). The presentation will be held on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 from 8:15-9:15am.

At the BioEurope conference, during the cell and gene track, Pluristem will present an overview of its cell therapy products and clinical development. The presentation will be held on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, from 10:00-11:00am.

At the Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing conference, Pluristem will present an overview of its in-house manufacturing process. The presentation will be held on Thursday, November 15, 2018 from 9:10-9:50am.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company developing novel placenta-based cell therapy products. The Company has reported robust clinical trial data in multiple indications for its patented PLX cells and is entering late stage trials in several indications. PLX cell products release a range of therapeutic proteins in response to inflammation, ischemia, muscle trauma, hematological disorders, and radiation damage. The cells are grown using the Company's proprietary three-dimensional expansion technology and can be administered to patients off-the-shelf, without tissue matching. Pluristem has a strong intellectual property position; Company-owned and operated, GMP-certified manufacturing and research facilities; strategic relationships with major research institutions; and a seasoned management team.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. For example, Pluristem is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the timing, description and results of its clinical studies and its belief that the PLX-PAD study results validate the design of its ongoing Phase III study in CLI. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of Pluristem only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; Pluristem may encounter delays or obstacles in launching and/or successfully completing its clinical trials; Pluristem's products may not be approved by regulatory agencies, Pluristem's technology may not be validated as it progresses further and its methods may not be accepted by the scientific community; Pluristem may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of its products; unforeseen scientific difficulties may develop with Pluristem's process; Pluristem's products may wind up being more expensive than it anticipates; results in the laboratory may not translate to equally good results in real clinical settings; results of preclinical studies may not correlate with the results of human clinical trials; Pluristem's patents may not be sufficient; Pluristem's products may harm recipients; changes in legislation may adversely impact Pluristem; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of Pluristem to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Pluristem undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Pluristem, reference is made to Pluristem's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:



Efrat Kaduri

Head of Investor and Public Relations

972-74-7108600

efratk@pluristem.com