STEALTHbits File Activity Monitor and Data Access Governance for File Systems at NetApp Insight

HAWTHORNE, N.J., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEALTHbits Technologies, Inc., a cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization's sensitive data and the credentials attackers use to steal that data, announced that it will be a Gold Sponsor exhibiting at the Netapp Insight ™ conference in Las Vegas on October 22-24.



"The theme of NetApp Insight™ 2018 is all about being ‘data driven,'" said Gabriel Gumbs, VP of Product Strategy at STEALTHbits Technologies. "STEALTHbits enables administrators to gain intelligence about the storage residing on NetApp storage devices – information like who is doing what and when with sensitive data on their file systems."

As a NetApp Advantage Alliance Partner, STEALTHbits' solutions offer activity monitoring and data access governance across NetApp file systems, generating unparalleled visibility and access control.

"Our solutions are designed to give admins all the information they need to secure their devices and monitor activity. This enables them to better identify and prevent potential breaches, data exfiltration attempts or ransomware attacks. We aim to provide simplicity, flexibility, interoperability, and industry leading technology," added Gumbs.

At the show, Gumbs will also be presenting on October 23 from 4:45 – 5:45 PM in Breakers I on how machine learning can help cut through the data to differentiate legitimate storage activity from a true threat.

For more information about STEALTHbits' Activity Monitoring and Data Access Governance solutions, please stop by booth #302 at NetApp Insight™ or visit us at www.stealthbits.com . For updates during the show, please follow @STEALTHbits on twitter.

About STEALTHbits Technologies

STEALTHbits Technologies, Inc. is a cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization's sensitive data and the credentials attackers use to steal that data. By removing inappropriate data access, enforcing security policy, and detecting advanced threats, we reduce security risk, fulfill compliance requirements, and decrease operations expense.

Identify threats. Secure data. Reduce risk.

For more information, visit http://www.stealthbits.com , email sales@stealthbits.com, or call +1-201-447-9300.

The STEALTHbits logo and all other STEALTHbits product or service names and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of STEALTHbits Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dan Chmielewski

Madison Alexander PR

Office: +1 714-832-8716

Mobile: +1 949-231-2965

dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com