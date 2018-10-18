Smart Sand, Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) (the "Company") announced today that it will release its third quarter 2018 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8, 2018. Following the release, the Company will hold a conference call for investors on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. Chuck Young, the Company's chief executive officer, and Lee Beckelman, the Company's chief financial officer, will host the call.



Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.smartsand.com. The webcast will be archived for one year following the date of the call. The call can also be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (888) 799-5165 or for international callers, (478) 219-0056. The conference ID for the call is 7976245. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or for international callers, (404) 537-3406. The conference ID for the replay is 7976245. The replay will be available through December 8, 2018.

About Smart Sand:

Smart Sand is a low-cost producer of high-quality Northern White raw frac sand and provider of sand logistics and wellsite storage solutions. We sell our sand primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies, and also offer sand logistics services to our customers through our terminal operations and portable vertical storage options. We own and operate a raw frac sand mine and processing facility near Oakdale, Wisconsin, at which we currently have approximately 321 million tons of proven recoverable reserves and approximately 5.5 million tons of annual nameplate processing capacity. For more information, please visit www.smartsand.com.

