FTI Consulting Expands Forensic Technology and Data & Analytics Capabilities in the Middle East, United Kingdom and India

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) today announced the appointment of five Senior Managing Directors in the Middle East, the United Kingdom and India. The addition of Paul Walker, Amit Jaju, Andrew Pimlott, Muthmainur Rahman and Brian Stuart further enhances the firm's international forensic technology and data & analytics capabilities to support the increasingly global and data-driven nature of legal and regulatory concerns.

Each of these experts specialise in leading large, complex cross-border matters and supporting clients on a range of issues, including compliance, remediation, regulatory, disputes and financial crime matters. Their depth of experience supports FTI Consulting's strengths in fraud investigations, economic sanctions, and license and intellectual property compliance.

Commenting on these appointments, Kevin Hewitt, Chairman of the Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region at FTI Consulting, said, "I am delighted to welcome each of these senior leaders into our firm. Collectively, they represent a significant investment in our forensic technology and data analytics capabilities that will enhance our ability to provide clients with the expertise and experience needed to navigate today's dynamic and rapidly changing legal and regulatory landscape."

Paul Walker joins as a Senior Managing Director and Head of EMEA Technology and will be based in Dubai. Previously, Mr. Walker was a Partner at EY, leading the Forensic Technology practice across the Europe, Middle East, India and Africa region. In this role, he was responsible for building the firm's e-discovery, advanced data analytics, license compliance and cybersecurity services offerings. Mr. Walker also delivered sophisticated data-driven fraud detection solutions and led numerous complex cross-border litigation proceedings and regulatory reviews. Prior to that, Mr. Walker led the Technology businesses at Andersen Consulting, BAE Systems and KPMG.

Amit Jaju joins as a Senior Managing Director and Head of India Technology and will be based in Mumbai. Previously, Mr. Jaju was a Partner and Head of Forensic Technology at EY India. In this role, he created market-leading solutions for financial crime, cyber incident response, analytics and software licensing for both domestic and international clients. Mr. Jaju specialises in assisting clients in addressing matters related to cybersecurity compliance, revenue leakage, regulations, fraud, corruption, data theft and insider threats, among other issues requiring innovative technological solutions.

Andrew Pimlott joins as a Senior Managing Director in the Data & Analytics practice within the Forensic & Litigation Consulting segment and will be based in London. Before joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Pimlott was a Partner at Deloitte and led its Forensic Technology practice in the Middle East. Prior to Deloitte, he was a Partner with EY in the Middle East. Mr. Pimlott brings sophisticated analytics and regulatory expertise to large-scale financial services investigations, with deep financial crimes expertise, including anti-money laundering, terrorist financing, economic sanctions and anti-bribery and anti-corruption. He has led his clients, who are among the world's largest financial institutions, through multifaceted and impactful regulatory enforcement and legal matters, representing them before the U.S. Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC"), Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well as EMEA regulators.

Muthmainur Rahman joins as a Senior Managing Director and Middle East Head of Technology and will be based in Dubai. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Rahman developed an advanced Forensic Data Analytics team at EY. Mr. Rahman has a strong track record of identifying, pursuing and delivering global engagements across the U.S., Europe, Middle East and India. He specialises in responding to financial investigations, competition market abuse, economic sanctions violations, LIBOR rate manipulation, billion-dollar bankruptcies and global anti-bribery reviews.

Brian Stuart joins as a Senior Managing Director in the Technology segment and will be based in London. Mr. Stuart joins FTI Consulting from EY. He brings 25 years of experience helping clients and law firms deal with disruptive regulatory challenges and litigious matters. Mr. Stuart combines traditional e-discovery review with advanced structured analytics to help clients address issues, including bribery and corruption, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act investigations, OFAC sanctions breaches, competition enquiries, product liability and contract disputes. Much of his work has involved dealing with U.S. regulatory matters, where he led international teams in the life sciences and financial services sectors.

Mr. Walker, Head of EMEA Technology, commented, "I am delighted to be joining FTI Consulting and their Technology business. I look forward to leveraging their considerable platform and global network of experts to deliver a range of technology services that we believe will be very much in demand in the coming years."

