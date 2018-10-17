Netcoins Awards Restricted Share Units

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netcoins Holdings Inc. ("NETC" or the "Company") (CSE:NETC) (OTC:GARLF) is pleased to announce that it has awarded restricted share units (the "RS Units") to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's fixed number restricted share unit plan (the "Plan") for the award of an aggregate of 2,100,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares"). 1,050,000 RS Units awarded will vest immediately and the remaining 1,050,000 RS Units will vest on April 17, 2019.



The Shares awarded pursuant to the RS Units will have a deemed value per Share equal to the closing price of the Shares on the date before the RS Units vest. The award of the RS Units is subject to regulatory approval.

About the Company

The Company is in the business of developing software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor through brokerage services. Netcoins enables crypto transactions via 21,000+ retail locations in Canada, Europe and Australia and an Over-The-Counter (OTC) trading desk accessible globally.

