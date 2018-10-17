Meridian Bioscience to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call on November 8, 2018

CINCINNATI, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO), a provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials will report fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results Thursday, November 8, 2018.



Jack Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, Melissa Lueke, Chief Financial Officer, and Eric Rasmussen, Corporate Development, will host a conference call beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and answer questions. During the conference call, the company will also introduce key elements of its business strategy, as well as discuss other business and financial developments.

To participate in the live call by telephone from the U.S., dial (866) 443-5802, or from outside the U.S., dial (513) 360-6924, and enter the audience pass code 2238529.

A replay will be available for 14 days beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 8, 2018 by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering pass code 2238529.

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

Meridian's shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian's website address is www.meridianbioscience.com.

Contact:

Jack Kenny

Chief Executive Officer

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Phone: 513.271.3700

Email: mbi@meridianbioscience.com