SouthCrest Financial Group Quarterly Dividend

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian D. Schmitt, Chief Executive Officer of SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (SCSG:PK) announced today that the Board of Directors has approved the payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03/share.



The dividend will be payable on November 15, 2018 to all shareholders of record on November 1, 2018.

ABOUT SOUTHCREST



SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company with over half a billion dollars in assets, headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The company operates a 9 branch network throughout Georgia through its subsidiary bank, SouthCrest Bank, N.A. The bank provides a full suite of retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth and commercial banking services, and online banking services.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS



This presentation may contain certain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and shareholder values to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include economic conditions, government regulation and legislation, changes in interest rates, credit quality, competition, and other risk factors.

