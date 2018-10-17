Constellation Brands Names Bill Newlands Next CEO

Newlands to Succeed Rob Sands Effective March 1, 2019; Sands to Become Executive Chair

VICTOR, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, today announced Bill Newlands will assume the role of president and chief executive officer (CEO), succeeding current CEO Rob Sands, on March 1, 2019. Also effective March 1, 2019, Rob Sands will assume the role of executive chair. Richard Sands, who is currently serving in the role of executive chair, will assume the role of executive vice chair on March 1, 2019.

"Since joining Constellation Brands in 2015, Bill has made a significant impact on our company, finding ways to leverage our unique capabilities as a leading total beverage alcohol provider to meet consumers' evolving needs and accelerate growth," said Constellation Brands' CEO Rob Sands. "Bill understands what it takes to succeed in this rapidly evolving market and he's the right person to lead our company going forward."

Newlands joined Constellation Brands in 2015 as executive vice president and chief growth officer. In 2016, he assumed additional responsibilities as president of the company's Wine & Spirits Division. In 2017, Newlands became the company's chief operating officer, and he assumed the role of president in early 2018. Prior to joining Constellation Brands, Newlands held several senior leadership roles in the beverage alcohol industry spanning more than 30 years.

"Bill has a deep understanding and appreciation for the values that have made Constellation Brands one of the top performing S&P 500 companies," said Richard Sands, Constellation Brands' executive chair. "I look forward to the continued success of our company under Bill's leadership."

"I am honored to be selected as Constellation Brands' next CEO," said Newlands. "I have a tremendous amount of respect and admiration for the leadership Rob, Richard and Marvin Sands provided over the years. I look forward to working with Rob, Richard, our Board of Directors, and the Constellation Brands team to ensure we continue building on the momentum our company has gained in the marketplace for many years to come."

Newlands will work with Rob Sands over the coming months to ensure a smooth leadership transition once these changes become effective in March.

