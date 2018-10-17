Marrone Bio Innovations Appoints Barner Jones as New Director of National Sales and Account Management

DAVIS, Calif., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (MBI) (NASDAQ:MBII), a leading global provider of bio-based pest management and plant health products, today announced that Barner Jones has joined as Director of National Sales and Account Management.



Mr. Jones, a licensed Pest Control Advisor (PCA), brings over 17 years of sales, marketing and business development experience, alongside success in crop protection, row crop, horticulture, soil, plant nutrition and vegetable seed markets. Mr. Jones maintains a strong passion for customer service and a high level of competency in cross functional team leadership. Mr. Jones has a B.S. in Horticulture Science and B.S. in Agricultural Business & Production from North Carolina State University as well as a B.S. in Agriculture Business from Ferrum College.

Most recently, Mr. Jones was a Regional Portfolio Market Manager for Syngenta Vegetable Seeds, where he helped build and develop product and customer life-cycle plans, which strengthened distribution relationships in key markets. Previously, he worked in a number of roles of increasing responsibility at Syngenta, covering sales, marketing, portfolio and channel management. As the Bioline Business and Marketing Manager, he created go-to-market plans to integrate Bioline with Syngenta Seeds. Prior to Syngenta, Jones was a Regional Sales Manager at the agrochemical company Nufarm, where he maximized sales opportunities and helped drive Western regional growth. Before Nufarm, he had multiple sales and management positions over the course of 6 years at the biopesticide company BioSafe Systems LLC and his family business - Barner's Greenhouse.

In this new role, Mr. Jones will focus on driving increased revenue growth by building and successfully managing Marrone Bio's U.S. sales team. He will help design and implement a strategic sales plan to expand the company's customer base and the presence of MBI products in the marketplace. He will work closely with marketing, field development and other internal teams to ensure the alignment of strategic sales goals throughout the organization.

"As a business leader, Mr. Jones is known for his approachable demeanor and outstanding communications skills," said Kevin Hammill, Chief Commercial Officer of Marrone Bio Innovations. "Throughout his career, he has shown a rare talent for developing new relationships while maintaining and growing existing customer relationships. His deep experience in specialty markets, especially vegetables, brings an important skillset to help drive our business forward. I look forward to working with Mr. Jones to accelerate our national sales efforts."

