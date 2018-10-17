Gibson Energy Announces the Addition of Ms. Susan Jones to the Company's Board of Directors

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise



CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibson" or the "Company"), (TSX:GEI), announced today that Ms. Susan Jones will join the Company's Board of Directors effective December 1, 2018.

"We are very excited to have Susan Jones join Gibson's Board of Directors," said James Estey, Chairman of Gibson. "Susan brings extensive corporate strategy, business development and legal experience, and her addition reflects the Board's ongoing commitment to ensuring access to the right skillsets as we continue to transition Gibson into a growth-focused, oil infrastructure company."

Ms. Jones is currently Executive Vice President and President of Potash at Nutrien Ltd., where she has progressed through a variety of roles of increasing responsibility over the past 14 years and currently manages a segment generating approximately $1.5 billion in EBITDA per year. Ms. Jones has been previously recognized as Deal Maker of the Year at the Canadian General Counsel Awards and has been an active member of the community, serving as a volunteer for the United Way of Calgary, including as an executive sponsor of the United Way Campaign at Nutrien Ltd., as well as being active in advancing diversity in the workplace. Ms. Jones has been admitted to the Bar in British Columbia and Alberta, having also served on the agricultural sub-section of the Canadian Bar Association, and holds a degree in Law from the University of Ottawa as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Hispanic Studies from the University of Victoria.

About Gibson

Gibson is a Canadian-based oil infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of crude oil and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and also include the Moose Jaw Facility and an infrastructure position in the U.S.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

