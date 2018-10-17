ADT to Release Third quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, November 7, 2018

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) will release its third quarter 2018 financial results after the close of trading on Wednesday, November 7, 2018. Management will host a conference call following the release at 5:00 pm ET on Wednesday, November 7 to discuss the financial results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:



By dialing 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international) and requesting the ADT Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Live webcast accessed through ADT's website at investor.adt.com

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 8:00 pm ET on November 7, 2018 until 11:59 pm ET on November 21, 2018, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode 13684005, or by accessing ADT's website at investor.adt.com .

About ADT

ADT is a leading provider of security and automation solutions in the United States and Canada for homes and businesses, people on-the-go and their network. Making security more accessible than ever before, and backed by 24/7 customer support, ADT delivers same-day service and live answer within seconds in customer operations, helping customers feel more safe and empowered. ADT is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida and employs approximately 17,500 people throughout North America.

Source: ADT Inc.