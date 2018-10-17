Awards presented to 6 Michigan companies for exceptional efforts

Manufactured housing industry members recognized at annual conference

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six members of the Michigan Manufactured Housing Association (MMHA) were presented with prestigious awards at the association's annual conference October 11, at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan.

The Best Model Home Staging award was given to HomeFirst/Brookside. HomeFirst/Brookside's entry showcased one of their brand-new model homes that is contemporary, trendy and truly comparable to a stick-built home.

The award for Best Community Event or Activity went to Highland Greens and M. Shapiro Management. Highland Greens organized a "back to school" raffle for all elementary-school-aged children within the community. They managed to make every child who entered a winner. Over 50 backpacks were given away, filled with school supplies.

Sun Communities of Western Michigan was awarded Best Member Sales Event or Activity. Sun Communities held open house events at six different communities in Western Michigan and promoted them using digital marketing. The result was over 9,000 clicks to their landing page, hundreds of in-person community visits, and multiple home sales.

Best Member Website award went to Preferred Homes. The new website for Preferred Homes is www.preferredmobilehomes.com and is an easy-to-navigate site filled with beautiful home photos, floor plans, homeowner testimonials and financing information.

The winner of the newly added category for Exceptional Customer Service was presented to Capitol Supply & Service. Capitol Supply & Service has generously donated the installation of equipment and materials to families in need living in manufactured housing communities. These special cases were brought to Capitol's attention by community managers, school districts and news station agencies.

The only award given to an individual is for Best Community Manager. The 2018 winner was Kitty Cole of Sherwood Forest. Kitty Cole has been Community Manager of Sherwood Forest in Ionia, Mich., for the past three years. She is a lifetime Ionia resident, as well as former business owner, and an active Chamber of Commerce member.

The MMHA Member Awards program is designed to recognize the exceptional leadership, marketing and communications efforts of its members, and to enable members to display the award as a point of pride and accomplishment. For photos and more information about these exceptional manufactured housing industry members, please visit www.michhome.org .

