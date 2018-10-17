CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SKX, OPK and USAT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Class Period: October 20, 2017 - July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Skechers U.S.A., Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Skechers lacked the operational infrastructure to handle demand and sustain true sales growth in its international markets; (2) Skechers was relying on expensive, third-party operational solutions to drive its international sales growth; (3) Skechers' expenses would outgrow sales for the foreseeable future; (4) Skechers' international sales growth was not sustainable without such outgrown expenses; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Skechers' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Class Period: September 26, 2013 - September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

About the lawsuit: OPKO Health Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) OPKO and its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Frost, were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme with several other individuals and companies in their investments in several penny stocks; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny including from the SEC; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about OPKO's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQGM: USAT)

Class Period: November 9, 2017 - September 11, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

About the lawsuit: USA Technologies, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) USA Technologies' treatment of contractual arrangements in its financial statements would result in an internal investigation and delay the filing of its annual report for fiscal year 2018; (2) consequently, USA Technologies' internal controls over financial reporting were weak and deficient; (3) as a result, defendants' statements about USA Technologies' business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

