50 Years of Visual Packaging Excellence Marked by HLP Klearfold

Parent company Hip Lik Packaging was founded in 1969 and has grown into the global leader in printed plastic packaging



The expansive manufacturing operations of visual packaging leader HLP Klearfold and parent company Hip Lik Packaging, now celebrating its 50th year, are based in Shenzen, China.



The executive management team of HLP Klearfold in front of the company's latest technology investment, a 13-color gravure/flexo combination printing press.





CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pack Expo -- HLP Klearfold, the North American visual packaging company that is always calling on brand owners to "Visualize," has reason to create a compelling picture of a half-century of success. Its parent company, Hip Lik Packaging, is officially celebrating its 50th anniversary. Founded in Hong Kong in 1969, the company now serves the world from a very large production facility in Southern China, which has the capacity to manufacture 1 million printed plastic cartons per day.

According to Steve Frazier, HLP Klearfold's U.S. President, "Hip Lik is a privately held, second generation, family-owned business, and since the beginning, the company has had a singular, unwavering focus… to be the world's best producer of printed plastic packaging. And we are proud of the contribution that HLP Klearfold has made toward that goal."

The company shipped their first orders to North America in 1995, and established a direct sales presence in 2003. Rebranding as HLP Klearfold in 2010, it has since grown to become the largest seller of plastic folding cartons in North America.

As a global source, no other visual packaging producer has Hip Lik's and HLP Klearfold's combined experience or scale. The company is the world's largest plastic carton producer and serves four continents from its expansive, dedicated facility, which in 1996 became the first plastic carton production facility in China to be ISO:9001 certified. The company is also ISO:14001 (Standards for Environmental Management Systems), OHSAS: 18001 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System) and BRC and GMI certified, and a member of both Sedex® and C-TPAT.

HLP Klearfold is especially proud of its advanced UV print reproduction, providing exceptional quality offset, silkscreen, and flexo printing for the highest fidelity printed graphics available on plastic folding cartons. To better manage quality and its material supply chain, the company produces most of its own box-grade substrates on its own custom extruders.

It is also the world leader in radio frequency (RF) scoring. Its proprietary Soft Crease® RF creasing technology ensures more uniform score lines with less folding resistance, so that Klearfold® cartons fold precisely, have clean lines, and maintain their crisp shape. Soft Crease scoring ensures efficient hand loading, and is the only, real choice for applications requiring automated filling.

Looking ahead to the next 50 years, HLP Klearfold is already exploring new innovations and market opportunities for plastic packaging. Last month, the company commercialized the first of its kind, certified, child-resistant cannabis package . HLP Klearfold also recently conducted an eye-tracking and qualitative research program at the CUshop Retail Laboratory at Clemson University. The study's participants expressed a strong belief that plastic cartons deliver higher value, higher product quality, and a more premium brand aesthetic than paperboard cartons. A white paper on the study will be available soon.

For more information, contact: HLP Klearfold, 75 Maiden Lane, Suite 808, New York, NY 10038, (888) 457-7225, www.hlpklearfold.com .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fceb517-fbab-4ff4-bfe8-f559a2e62bce

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60f2f34b-018c-449f-b07f-241fdfb0a3db

Press Contacts: Pat McGee, HLP Klearfold, Vice President, Marketing 215-360-5240, p.mcgee@hlpklearfold.com Dan Ditzler, Newton Associates (610) 964-9300, dand@newtonassociates.com