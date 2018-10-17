GLOBAL HIMALAYAN EXPEDITION, JORDAN TRAIL ASSOCIATION, AND THE INTREPID FOUNDATION WILL RECEIVE 2018 WORLD TOURISM AWARDS NOVEMBER 5, 2018, WTM (WORLD TRAVEL MARKET) LONDON

New York, New York, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2018 World Tourism Awards will be presented to Global Himalayan Expedition, the Jordan Trail Association, and The Intrepid Foundation, on November 5, 2018, the opening day of WTM London at the Excel London. In addition, the actress Maggie Q will receive the World Tourism Humanitarian Award as part of the annual World Tourism Awards ceremony. The awards are co-sponsored by Corinthia Hotels , The New York Times , United Airlines and host sponsor Reed Travel Exhibitions . Emmy Award-winning journalist, Peter Greenberg, CBS News Travel Editor and world-renowned travel expert, will host the award presentation.



The distinguished 2018 Honorees are being recognized for outstanding initiatives related to the travel and tourism industry, and in fostering sustainable tourism and developing programs that give back to local communities.



The first award will honor Global Himalayan Expedition, in recognition of their commitment towards sustainable development of remote communities situated at an average altitude of 12,000 ft through impact tourism, providing access to clean energy, digital education and livelihood creation opportunities for over 30,500 people across 71 off-grid Himalayan villages to date.



The second award will honor the Jordan Trail Association , a non-profit NGO, founded in 2015, in recognition of its commitment to developing, maintaining, and promoting the Jordan Trail as a platform for socioeconomic development for the 52 villages along the trail, with an impact of $6 million USD to-date.



The third award will honor The Intrepid Foundation , in recognition of Intrepid Group's commitment through its not-for-profit, The Intrepid Foundation, to empower travelers to give back by matching all donations dollar-for-dollar, resulting in a contribution of more than $4.2 million USD to over 100 local communities and international organizations since 2002.

This year, the World Tourism Humanitarian Award will be presented to actress Maggie Q, Good Will Ambassador for Kageno , in recognition of her humanitarian efforts by raising funds in support of Kageno, an organization that transforms impoverished communities, specifically in Kenya and Rwanda, by focusing on programs for clean water, health care, conservation and education.

The Award itself, Caring for Our World, was specially designed and handcrafted on the Mediterranean Island of Malta by Mdina Glass , and celebrates the qualities of leadership and vision that inspire others to care for all people around the Globe.





About the World Tourism Awards

The World Tourism Awards, celebrating its 21st Anniversary, are presented annually at WTM London. It was inaugurated to "recognize individuals, companies, organizations, destinations and attractions for outstanding initiatives related to the travel and tourism industry, and in fostering sustainable tourism and developing programs that give back to local communities." Now in its 21st year, The World Tourism Awards were created by The Bradford Group on behalf of the sponsors.

The Award ceremony and reception will take place on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at WTM London , 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM, at Excel London. The reception is hosted by United Airlines.



