aTyr Pharma Presents at American Society of Human Genetics 2018 Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways, today announced a presentation at the American Society of Human Genetics 2018 Meeting in San Diego, California from October 16 - 20, 2018.

Presentation: Wednesday, October 17, 2018 from 6:30 to 6:45 pm (PDT)

Title: "Bi-allelic mutations in Phe-tRNA synthetase identified from four families are associated with a multi-system disease and support ex-translational function"

Presenter: Zhiwen Xu, Ph.D., aTyr Pharma, Inc.

Conclusions:

Mutations have been increasingly identified in aminoacyl tRNA synthetases which are associated with various serious disease states.

This presentation highlights a new class of mutations in Phe-tRNA synthetase (FARS) which do not affect protein synthesis, but are associated with multi-system disease with common features of hypotonia and interstitial lung disease with cholesterol pneumonitis.

These results support a disease mechanism independent of protein translation and suggest that this FARS activity is essential for normal function in multiple organs, particularly lung and brain.

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways. aTyr's research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality of tRNA synthetases.

