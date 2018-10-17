CareDx to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 8, 2018

BRISBANE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA), a molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant patients, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2018 after the market closes on Thursday, November 8, 2018. Peter Maag, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Bell, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the Company's results beginning at 1:30pm PT/4:30pm ET.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-877-705-6003 for domestic callers or 1-201-493-6725 for international callers. Please reference Conference ID: 13684054. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of CareDx's website at: www.CareDx.com .

A replay of the call with be available beginning November 8, 2018 at 4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET through 4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET on November 22, 2018. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and reference Conference ID: 13684054. The webcast will also be available on CareDx's website for one year following the completion of the call.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant recipients. CareDx offers products along the pre- and post-transplant testing continuum.

For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

David Clair

Integrated Corporate Relations, Inc.

646-277-1266

david.clair@icrinc.com