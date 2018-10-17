Elm Street Technology Announces Acquisition of eMerge and Announces the Launch of 3sixtyfive, a Full-Service Creative and Digital Marketing Agency

Strategic Acquisition Will Provide Major Feature Enhancements to the Elevate Technology Platform and Provide Creative and Design Services to its Customers



GREENSBORO, N.C. and NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Elm Street Technology (EST) announced the acquisition of eMerge, a marketing automation technology and marketing services provider to the real estate industry. The acquisition, for an undisclosed amount, is the 5th strategic acquisition over the past 24-months in an effort to consolidate proven and successful vendors in the real estate industry.

"The marketing automation platform that eMerge has developed is effectively enabling brokers, teams and agents to stay in close contact with their past, present and future clients. We're looking forward to leveraging their team, intellectual property and knowledge base to offer these same opportunities to our 30,000+ customers," said Prem Luthra, President and CEO of EST. "We're equally excited to be launching 3sixtyfive with Bondilyn Jolly, Founder and CEO of eMerge at the helm. We believe this full-service agency will become the leading marketing services provider to the real estate community."

Today's announcement is the latest in a series of strategic moves EST has made to create a portfolio of marketing and technology products and services that, when integrated, offer a single technology solution providing lead generation to client retention services for agents, teams, brokers and others. Over the past two years, the company has acquired Listingbook, a leading MLS data powered CRM platform, RLS2000, a premier provider of IDX websites and social media marketing services, Consolidated Knowledge, a leading broker platform and Agentjet, a best in class provider of lead generation products and services.

"The entire eMerge team is looking forward to joining the EST family and expanding our service set across their entire suite of products," stated Bondilyn Jolly, Founder and CEO of eMerge. "The real estate industry is inundated with bolt-on products and services that ultimately are ineffective for an intelligent, streamlined user experience. Today's real estate professionals need an "easy button" when it comes to technology, and by aligning with EST, we are one step closer to building a comprehensive experience for both the real estate community and the clients they serve. By layering the creative services of 3sixtyfive on top of this technology, we'll be able to offer an unparalleled experience."

"eMerge has been providing its customers with world-class software and service and we're excited about introducing their services to our customers," said Randall Kaplan, Chairman of EST. "By combining their software and team with our sales and marketing capabilities, we're planning to rapidly expand the solutions we offer to the real estate community."

About Elm Street Technology (ElmStreetTechnology.com)

Elm Street Technology offers a portfolio of real estate technology and marketing services companies that provides one vendor, one point of contact, one solution fully fused into one platform to deliver a single source for new leads, client relationship management, and client retention tools for agents, teams and brokerages. Elevate from Elm Street Technology is the single solution that real estate professionals need to handle the marketing while brokers and agents handle the business, including high end IDX websites, lead generation tools, powerful CRM and incubation tools, mobile app, social media management and blogging, and client retention tools. For more information, call 1-866-353-3456.

About eMerge (easyeMerge.com)

The leading email marketing platform in the real estate space, eMerge services thousands of real estate agents, brokers and companies around the globe. Subscribers can use the platform's do-it-yourself tools to create, schedule and analyze email and text campaigns and workflows, or gain a helping hand with one of the proven real estate campaigns designed to help busy real estate pros stay on task and engaged with their online audience. Try eMerge free for 30-days at easyeMerge.com.

About 3sixtyfive (3sixtyfive.agency)

Launching in late October 2018, 3sixtyfive will provide high-level marketing consulting, campaign development, execution and analysis for the real estate industry.