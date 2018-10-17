Nurix Therapeutics to Present at the Targeted Protein Degradation Summit 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., a private company discovering drugs that harness the body's natural process to control protein levels, today announced that Arthur Sands, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer, will present at the Targeted Protein Degradation Summit 2018 being held on October 23-25, 2018 at the Seaport Hotel & World Trade Center in Boston.



Presentation Details: Section: Overcoming Chemistry & Pharmacology Hurdles of Bifunctional Molecules: Optimizing Discovery & Design Strategies Case Study: Targeting Ligases to Develop a New Class of Drugs for Cancer Date: Wednesday, October 24, 2018 Time: 3:50 p.m. EDT

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix discovers drugs that harness the body's natural process to control protein levels. Our drugs control ubiquitin E3 ligases, the key enzymes responsible for protein breakdown in human cells, as a unique therapeutic approach to treat a broad range of diseases. Our initial focus is on developing drugs as treatments for hematologic cancers and immune-mediated diseases including immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer. Nurix was founded by internationally-recognized experts in ligase biology and immunology and is funded by leading life science investors Third Rock Ventures and The Column Group. In September 2015, Nurix and Celgene entered into a broad collaboration targeting protein homeostasis for next-generation therapies in oncology, inflammation and immunology. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit http://www.nurix-inc.com .

