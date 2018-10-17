BrainsWay to Showcase Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation System for the Treatment of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder at the 2018 Annual Psych Congress

Showcase represents the public debut of BrainsWay's Deep TMS system for OCD



Healthcare providers will be able to view demonstrations of and purchase the BrainsWay system and OCD helmet at conference booth #109

HACKENSACK, N.J., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (TASE: BRIN), the parent company of BrainsWay USA, Inc., and a global leader in the advanced non-invasive treatment of brain disorders, today announces the company will present information on its deep transcranial magnetic stimulation (Deep TMS) system for the treatment of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) during the Innovation Showcase at the 2018 Psych Congress being held from October 25-28, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. In addition to the showcase, BrainsWay will be conducting demonstrations of its Deep TMS system for the treatment of OCD in adults at the BrainsWay exhibit (booth #109) throughout the conference. At the exhibit, healthcare providers will be able to order both the OCD helmet and the full BrainsWay system for the treatment of OCD and major depressive disorder for their clinic or office.

Showcase Presentation Details:

Date: Friday, October 26, 2018

Time: 5:45 – 6:15 pm EST

Presentation Title: "Deep TMS: Transforming the Treatment Paradigm for OCD"

Presenter: Dr. Aron Tendler, chief medical officer, BrainsWay

Location: Showcase Theater

"This year's Psych Congress provides a great opportunity for BrainsWay to educate physicians about Deep TMS and its use for the treatment of OCD in adults, in addition to its use for addressing treatment-resistant major depressive disorder. Our presentation and live demonstrations of the TMS helmet for OCD will allow all conference visitors to learn more about how to help patients who do not respond to first line medication with this new non-invasive and effective treatment," said Yaacov Michlin, president and chief executive officer of BrainsWay. "This new indication represents the first-ever non-invasive medical device clearance for the treatment of OCD and brings a much-needed treatment option for the more than two million adults that suffer from this disorder."

BrainsWay's Deep TMS technology differs from that of other focal TMS devices in that it has broad applicability and can directly stimulate areas of the brain at a greater depth and breadth than any other TMS device on the market safely and efficiently. While other focal TMS devices are limited to treating major depressive disorder, BrainsWay can now directly target previously unreachable areas of the brain with its proprietary coils, allowing it to effectively treat OCD as well.

About OCD

More than 2 million adults in the United States suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). It is a severe, chronic psychiatric disease characterized by a pattern of obsessive thoughts and compulsive repetitive behaviors, which has a significantly destructive effect on patients' day-to-day activities. Current treatment options include SSRI antidepressant medications, which must be given at very high doses for OCD patients, cognitive-behavioral treatment (CBT), or a combination of these treatment options. OCD is very difficult to treat since many patients do not respond to pharmacologic or CBT treatment, and many have difficulty tolerating the side effects of the pharmacological treatment.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is engaged in the research, development and sales and marketing of a medical system for non-invasive treatment of common brain disorders. The medical system developed and manufactured by the company is based on a unique breakthrough technology called Deep TMS, which can reach significant depth and breadth of the brain and produce broad stimulation and functional modulation of targeted brain areas. In the U.S., the Company's device has been FDA cleared for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) since 2013, and is now FDA cleared (De-Novo) for the treatment of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The Company's systems have also received CE clearance and are sold worldwide for the treatment of various brain disorders.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's expectations, beliefs and intentions. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In addition, historical results or conclusions from scientific research and clinical studies do not guarantee that future results would suggest similar conclusions or that historical results referred to herein would be interpreted similarly in light of additional research or otherwise. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; we may encounter delays or obstacles in launching and/or successfully completing our device studies; our products may not be approved by regulatory agencies: we may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties may develop with our process; our products may wind up being more expensive than we anticipate; our patents may not be sufficient; our products may harm recipients; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, which could cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in BrainsWay Ltd.'s periodic filings with the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange.

