CUTIS celebrates the first anniversary of the CUFTA and kicks off the CUTIS Investment Roadshow

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canada-Ukraine Trade & Investment (CUTIS) project celebrates the first anniversary of the Canada Ukraine Free Trade Agreement (CUFTA) on Monday, October 22, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Design Exchange, Toronto.



Key notes will be delivered by Stephan Kubiv, First Vice President & Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine, Chrystia Freeland, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada, and Zenon Potoczny, President, Canada-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce.

"The success of the CUFTA is measured not only by striking new trade deals but also by ensuring that our agreements actually deliver, and we are on the right track. Most recently, Brookfield Asset Management announced their support of the Lviv Innovation District IT park, which will include office buildings, campuses and labs, kindergartens, shopping malls and the Ukrainian Catholic University. This $160 million dollar, 10-ha IT park is the biggest infrastructure project of the Lviv IT industry and was initiated by a group of Lviv based international IT companies, such as N-iX, SoftServe and Global Logic and the Lviv IT Cluster." said Zenon Potoczny, president, Canada-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager, focused on investing in long-life, high quality assets across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and private equity.

On Tuesday, October 23rd and Wednesday, October 24th Toronto's Bay Street players meet Ukraine. The CUTIS project and Crossways MK Consulting Inc. have organized the first ever Investment Roadshow to develop Canada-Ukraine investment collaboration in four major sectors: Infrastructure, Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Information & Communications Technology. The event will inform investors about large lucrative projects, share insights of CEO's and Ukrainian Deputy Ministers, and provide opportunities to interact with decision makers on both sides of the commercial and geopolitical coin.

"We pride ourselves on showcasing the right companies to the right people and creating an immersive setting that will drive stronger investor engagement." said Markiyan Markevych, president, Crossways MK Consulting Inc. "An important component of the Investment Roadshow is to market Ukraine's potential, and encourage opportunities for economic growth for both partners."

Twenty presentations by C-level Ukrainian management for an estimated total value of USD 1.5 billion dollars will be made at The Albany Club, Toronto on Tuesday, October 23rd and Wednesday, October 24, 2018. The selected 20 Ukrainian companies have been reviewed and examined by Crossways MK Consulting Inc. Toronto, Canada and SP Advisors, Kyiv, Ukraine.

The Canada-Ukraine Trade and Investment Support (CUTIS) project is a 5-year initiative funded by Global Affairs Canada. The project aims to stimulate economic growth through the expansion of Ukrainian trade with Canada and the encouragement of Canadian investment in Ukraine. To maximize the impact of trade and investment between Canada and Ukraine the CUTIS project focus is on small and medium enterprises (SME's) that make an important contribution to Ukraine's employment and economic growth. CUTIS project offices are in Toronto and Ottawa, Canada and Kyiv, Ukraine. www.cutisproject.org Toronto office – info@cutisproject.org

The Canada-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce (CUCC) promotes and facilitates trade and investment between Canada and Ukraine, and creates a forum for networking, communication and learning. CUCC provides a respected voice to governments and agencies and is the business gateway between Canada & Ukraine. http://cucc.ca/ Canadian Head Office, Toronto, ON - info@cucc.ca