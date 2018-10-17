Ocwen and Cambridge Credit Counseling Join Forces To Help Massachusetts Homeowners Better Afford Their Homes

Borrower outreach event to bring mortgage assistance and solutions directly to distressed homeowners



WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN), a leading financial services holding company, will join forces with Cambridge Credit Counseling, a not-for profit U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development approved housing counseling organization, to host a free mortgage assistance event for Massachusetts homeowners having trouble making their mortgage payments.

The event is exclusively for Ocwen customers and will be held from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm Eastern Time on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Cambridge Credit Counseling, located at 67 Hunt Street, Suite 305, Agawam, MA 01001.

At the event, homeowners will meet one-on-one with Ocwen Home Retention Agents and counselors from Cambridge Credit Counseling to discuss their unique situations and to receive information about potential options to help lower their mortgage payments.

"Ocwen is making a real difference across the country in the lives of homeowners struggling to pay their mortgage," said Jill Showell, SVP, Government and Community Relations at Ocwen. "Local borrower outreach events, such as this one in Massachusetts with Cambridge Credit Counseling, give us the chance to work directly with families in need of a mortgage solution to help them better afford their homes."

Since January 1, 2008, Ocwen has completed 18,600 loan modifications for Massachusetts homeowners, which included approximately $535 million in debt forgiveness. Across the nation, Ocwen has completed approximately 787,600 loan modifications and provided billions of dollars in debt forgiveness.

"Cambridge Credit Counseling is committed to working with Massachusetts and Connecticut homeowners facing financial challenges to help them understand potential options available to avoid foreclosure," said Beata Gosselin, Housing Counselor at Cambridge Credit Counseling. "We hope homeowners will take advantage of this opportunity to meet with an experienced housing counselor, and work one-on-one with Ocwen's Home Retention team to find a solution to make their mortgage more manageable."

To register for the event, please call 888-774-6591 to secure an appointment with a Cambridge Credit Counseling certified housing counselor. All services provided at this event are free.

About Ocwen Financial Corporation

Ocwen Financial Corporation is a financial services holding company which, through its subsidiaries, services and originates loans. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices throughout the United States and in the U.S. Virgin Islands and operations in India and the Philippines. We have been serving our customers since 1988. We may post information that is important to investors on our website ( www.Ocwen.com ).

About Cambridge Credit Counseling

Cambridge Credit Counseling Corp. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization specialization in simple, safe, financial solutions. Cambridge is approved by the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to provide national foreclosure intervention and default counseling to consumers struggling to keep up with their current mortgage payments.

