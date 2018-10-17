Believing in the power of Performance in the Convergence of TV and Digital, Greg Coleman and Paul Haddad join Eyeview's Board

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greg Coleman, the former global president of Criteo and Paul Haddad, president of A4 (Altice USA Data & Advertising Business), representing market leadership in both performance marketing and the future of advanced advertising, join the team to fuel the growth and continued adoption of the Eyeview Platform.

As investment in digital grows, marketers are increasingly expected to deliver compelling media experiences coupled with accountability for their spends. As TV and digital converge, significant advances are being made to deliver measurable video advertising solutions which directly impact sales and business outcomes.

Eyeview, the industry leader in personalized, outcome-based video advertising, has been working with many of the biggest brands in the world to evolve video beyond a broad awareness mechanism into a precision-based performance tool that delivers the indisputable power of sight, sound and motion coupled with the deep creative analytics and intelligence of digital media.

"We are very pleased to welcome Greg and Paul to the team," said Oren Harnevo, CEO and co-founder of Eyeview. "These individuals bring a wealth of expertise in two huge advertising markets that are currently converging – Performance Marketing and Advanced Multiscreen Advertising. Their tremendous experience will help us harness the power of TV, with digital video targetability and measurability, and disrupt the market. We look forward to their contributions and are excited they chose Eyeview."

"Providing marketers with better proven return on their advertising dollars is a great value proposition for marketers and is what they have grown to expect across all channels," said Greg Coleman, a leading pioneer in digital media and performance marketing, with previous roles as president at Criteo, BuzzFeed, Huffington Post, Yahoo! and AOL. "Eyeview's Platform is providing best-in-class solutions that truly deliver results and I believe marketers will pay attention."

"We're in the midst of the evolution from traditional television advertising to advanced audience-based multi-screen targeting with proven outcomes," said Paul Haddad, president of A4. "I've seen many platforms and solutions trying to address these requirements, but none have the effectiveness and sophistication of Eyeview's solution. I am excited to be part of Eyeview's mission of raising the quality of people-based targeting and driving the greatest value for brands and marketers."

About Eyeview

Eyeview is a video marketing technology company and industry leader in 1-to-1 outcome-based video marketing.

Through proprietary VideoIQ® technology, Eyeview easily leverages brand, product and consumer data to create and deliver personalized video ads to every consumer and ultimately drive sales and a guaranteed return on investment. Eyeview applies machine learning and decisioning algorithms built specifically to drive business objectives across retail, e-commerce, CPG and automotive verticals, closing the loop between brand communication and consumer action.

Headquartered in New York City, with offices in L.A., Detroit, Seattle and Chicago, Eyeview serves the nation's top brands, including P&G, Walgreens, Meijer, Lowe's, Caesars, Honda, Pfizer, and Office Depot.

About Greg Coleman

Greg Coleman recently joined Lerer Hippeau as EIR after serving as President of BuzzFeed since 2014. He has been advising BuzzFeed since 2010 to scale social advertising globally and expand mobile, video and ad products. Prior to joining BuzzFeed, Coleman was President of the advertising technology company, Criteo. He has previously held roles as President and Chief Revenue Officer at the Huffington Post and the EVP of Global Sales at Yahoo. Coleman also served as President of Platform-A at AOL from February to April of 2009 and was formerly Senior Vice President of Reader's Digest Association and president of U.S. Magazine Publishing. At CBS, Inc., he spent 10 years leading advertising efforts for Woman's Day as Vice President and National Sales Manager. Coleman holds a B.S. degree in Business Administration from Georgetown University and attended the M.B.A. program at New York University. He currently lives in Greenwich Village and is an adjunct professor at New York University's Stern School of Business where he teaches a class on digital marketing and innovation.

About Paul Haddad

Paul Haddad is the president of A4, Altice USA's advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions. An established veteran of the advertising and technology industries, Paul has been a pioneer in helping companies utilize data to make smarter business decisions. Prior to joining Altice in 2016, Paul served as SVP & GM, Advanced Data Analytics for Cablevision Media Sales where he founded and led the company's cutting-edge data business. Before this, Paul served as the SVP & GM of Concurrent's Global Media Data and Advertising Solutions business. He was co-founder and CEO of Solusia Technologies, a leading information management software provider focused on the wireless industry after spending nine years at Nortel in various leadership positions. Paul holds several patents in the advanced data & information management systems, as well as bandwidth exchange technologies. He holds a B.S degree in electrical engineering from Concordia University (Montreal) and is fluent in five languages. Paul is member of the board of directors of the Video Advertising Bureau (VAB), and the board of trustees of the school of Business Intelligence & Analytics at Stevens Institute of Technology.