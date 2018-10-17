2018 European Cost Insight Product Cost Management Conference

Companies from Across Europe to Gather and Discuss How PCM Strategies & Technologies Improve Profitability & Accelerate Design to Delivery Time

CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aPriori , the leading provider of enterprise product cost management (PCM) software solutions, announces today that it will host the European Cost Insight Product Cost Management Conference on November 26-28, 2018.



This year's event is being held at Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. This event is open to both aPriori customers and representatives from any manufacturers that are interested in learning more about product cost management technology and best practices.

Why Should You Attend Cost Insight 2018?

As pressure increases to deliver innovative and customized products to market faster, manufacturers are struggling to maintain product profits and accelerate design to delivery schedules. At Cost Insight 2018, join attendees from leading product manufacturers around the world who will gather to share insights and discover new strategies and tactics in product design, sourcing and quoting to address this complex problem.

Learn from the Best The European Cost Insight PCM Conference attracts the largest collection of companies and representatives from across Europe who are using advanced product cost management strategies to help meet their business goals. Hear case studies from some of the world's leading global manufacturers where they talk about results and lessons learned along their PCM journey. What are best practices for arming design engineers with early cost and design for manufacturability (DFM) feedback to reduce churn? How are companies taking advantage of data in their digital transformation to generate cost and manufacturability insights to track new product development projects and to optimize designs? Where have PCM solutions been applied to change the way in which manufacturers collaborate with their suppliers?

Practical Application Workshops After General Sessions in the morning, attendees break into workshop tracks that align with their role on the product team - design/engineering or sourcing/supply chain.

See the Latest PCM Technology Breakthroughs Leaders of the aPriori product management team will talk about key breakthroughs and new capabilities that are going to be delivered in future releases of the product. New at this year's conference is an Advanced Technology Showcase. In an exhibition style setting, aPriori engineers will demonstrate the most exciting technology breakthroughs covering a variety of different use cases across key industry verticals such as: Aerospace & Defense , Automotive , Industrial Machinery and High Tech Electronic Equipment .



Who Should Attend?

Product Designers & Engineers If you have anything to do with designing or engineering a discrete manufactured product, and want to learn how to use cost and DFM data to optimize designs, and how to avoid subtle errors that increase manufacturing cost, and result in mind numbing ECOs… you should join us at Cost Insight to learn how Design to Cost and Design for Manufacturability capabilities can help you innovate and eliminate wasteful exercises. Sourcing, Buyers, Supply Chain If you have anything to do with sourcing or buying engineered components or assemblies that become part of your finished product, and you're struggling to find new ways to squeeze cost out of these purchased parts… join us at Cost Insight to learn how our should costing capabilities provide cost and manufacturing details that can help with vendor selection and negotiations, and how our bulk costing & analytics can help you quickly spot where you may be getting overcharged. Design & Sourcing Team Management If you are managing a team that is responsible for product design or sourcing, and you are being asked by your senior executives to report on the forecast cost of the product throughout the design cycle… you should join us at Cost Insight to learn how your team can leverage product cost estimation capabilities in aPriori to stay on track and design products to cost. Cost Estimating Professionals If you're a professional cost estimator, working in either a big OEM or a mid-size supplier, and you simply can't keep up with the volume of costing requests… you should join us at Cost Insight to learn how aPriori can dramatically accelerate the process and help you provide DFM guidance to improve the value of customers' products



For More Information on Cost Insight 2018

