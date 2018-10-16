Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ampio, Lannett, and Papa John's and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Lannett Company, Inc., and Papa John's International, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE)

Class Period: December 14, 2017 – August 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2018

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA would find Ampio's AP-003-C Phase 3 clinical trial inadequate and not well-controlled; (2) as a result, Ampio had not successfully completed two pivotal clinical trials for Ampio; (3) consequently, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Class Period: February 7, 2018 – August 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Lannett faced a substantial risk of the loss of its exclusivity agreement with JSP; (2) accordingly, Lannett's reported revenues were unsustainable, and (3) as a result, Lannett's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Class Period: February 25, 2014 – July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 29, 2018

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose materially adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Papa John's executives, including Defendant John H. Schnatter, had engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and other inappropriate workplace conduct at the company; (2) Papa John's Code of Ethics and Business Conduct was inadequate to prevent the foregoing misconduct; (3) the foregoing conduct would foreseeably have a negative impact on Papa John's business and operations, and expose Papa John's to reputational harm, heightened regulatory scrutiny, and legal liability; and (4) as a result, Papa John's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

