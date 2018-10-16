Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RQHTF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages RQHTF Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTC:RQHTF). Our investigation concerns whether Reliq has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



The investigation concerns whether Reliq misled investors regarding future revenues and customer reimbursements. On October 16, 2018, Reliq announced that it has decided to restate certain financial information reported for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

On this news, Reliq shares fell over 58%, closing at $0.31 on October 16, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Reliq shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Reliq please go to http://www.bespc.com/reliq/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com .