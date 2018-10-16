Helix BioPharma Corp. Extends Period to Exercise Warrants

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX, FSE: HBP) ("Helix" or the "Company"), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announced that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to extend the exercise period of a total of 4,546,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"), all of which are held by arm's length parties. The Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of the Company completed on November 1, 2013, and represent approximately 4.4% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.



Each Warrant currently entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.61 at any time until October 31, 2018. Subject to TSX approval, the expiry date of the Warrants will be extended by two years to October 31, 2020. The exercise price of the Warrants will remain unchanged at $1.61. If approved by the TSX, the effective date of the amendment will be October 31, 2018. The Company will not extend 122,000 warrants held directly or indirectly by insiders of the Company.

About Helix BioPharma Corp.

Helix BioPharma Corp. is an immuno-oncology company specializing in the field of cancer therapy. The company is actively developing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of cancer based on its proprietary technologies. Helix's product development initiatives include its novel L-DOS47 new drug candidate and Chimeric Antigen Receptor ("CAR") based cell therapies. Helix is currently listed on the TSX and FSE under the symbol "HBP".

