ConnectWise Reveals Plan for Inaugural IT Nation Connect Conference in Australia

Three-day partner event will give APAC technology solution providers the opportunity to learn and network with peers and product experts

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plans for the first-ever IT Nation Connect in APAC have been unveiled by ConnectWise , a software company that connects technology teams to the solutions, services and resources necessary for success. The 25-27 March conference on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia, will provide technology solution industry professionals with three days of business best practices, hands-on product training, networking opportunities and a keynote address from ConnectWise CEO Arnie Bellini.

Stuart Applegate, Director, IT Nation International Community for ConnectWise, said the idea to bring the popular IT Nation Connect gathering to APAC was inspired by the company's Australia and New Zealand partners. He said those who have travelled to IT Nation events in the United States and those who attend local IT Nation Share (formerly ConnectWise Users Groups) meetings have been vocal about their desire to have an IT Nation Connect event closer to home. When combined with the results of a recent survey in which 95 percent of respondents indicated they would be interested in attending an event of this type in Australia, the decision to organise an APAC-based IT Nation Connect conference was easy.

"We debuted our first IT Nation partner conference in the United States 14 years ago and have watched the annual event in Orlando, Florida, grow into one of the largest gatherings of IT professionals in the world with its more than 3,000 attendees," Applegate said. "We're excited to add an Australian event to give IT service providers who live and work in the APAC region the opportunity to more easily access the innovative ideas and educational opportunities that have been available to their peers in the United States."

Dean Calvert is one of ConnectWise's Australia-based partners who has travelled to Orlando on several occasions for its annual conference. The Managing Director of Calvert Technologies said he is looking forward to an event designed especially for partners in the APAC region.

"Spending time with other ConnectWise users and experts who are willing to share their knowledge and ideas about how to grow an IT services business was both inspiring and beneficial," Calvert said. "The fact that ConnectWise has listened to its partners and is bringing us together in Australia clearly demonstrates how ConnectWise understands its community."

IT Nation Connect attendees will experience three impactful days of speakers, sessions and peer networking opportunities focused on in-depth product training, business best practices and thought leadership that drives business growth. The conference will include at least 30 hours of breakout sessions and two keynote addresses.

Applegate said he expects more than 300 professionals to attend the inaugural IT Nation Connect conference in Australia to connect, collaborate and grow with the best minds in the industry. "We are incredibly excited about providing our partners around the world a community that gives them the tools and knowledge they need for their businesses," he said.

To register or to learn more about APAC's inaugural IT Nation Connect conference next year, click here . Details about the upcoming IT Nation Connect in Orlando, scheduled for Nov. 7-9, are found here .

