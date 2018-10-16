AquaBounty receives construction loan to support development efforts at its Rollo Bay property

MAYNARD, Mass., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) ("AquaBounty" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on enhancing productivity in the aquaculture market and a majority-owned subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON), announces that the Company's Canadian subsidiary has received a construction loan in the amount of CA$2.0 million (US$1.6 million) from the Department of Economic Development of the Province of Prince Edward Island. The proceeds of the loan will be used to complete construction of the Company's 250-metric ton production facility on its Rollo Bay site.



The Rollo Bay site, which includes an R&D hatchery, is currently undergoing construction of a 250-metric ton production facility and a broodstock facility. Once complete, 20-30 technical jobs are expected to be added to AquaBounty's operation. In addition, this development project has provided economic benefits to the local economy through the hiring of building contractors, electricians, plumbers, and suppliers involved in the construction activities.

Ronald Stotish, Chief Executive Officer of AquaBounty, stated: "This loan should enable us to complete construction of the grow-out facility at Rollo Bay by the end of this year and to commence commercial production of our innovative AquAdvantage Salmon in early 2019. This facility will demonstrate the superior economics that AquAdvantage brings to land-based recirculating aquaculture systems. We are very grateful for the support we have received and continue to receive from the Province of Prince Edward Island."

About AquAdvantage Salmon – AquAdvantage Salmon is an Atlantic salmon that has been bioengineered to grow to market size in about half the time of a traditional farmed Atlantic salmon. It significantly improves the economics of producing salmon in land-based contained facilities. AquAdvantage Salmon is a healthy, environmentally sustainable alternative to imported farmed Atlantic salmon.

