North American Palladium Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Scheduled for October 30, 2018

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Palladium Ltd. ("NAP" or the "Company") (TSX:PDL) (OTC:PALDF) will announce its third quarter 2018 financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2018 after markets close on Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

The Company invites shareholders to join its webcast and conference call, which will take place on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A recording of the conference call will be available within 24 hours following the call at the Company's website until November 30, 2018.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Date: Wednesday, October 31, 2018 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Dial In: North America: 1-800-319-4610 International: 1-604-638-5340 Webcast: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/nap20181031.html Replay: North America: 1-855-669-9658 Replay Passcode: 2638

Jim Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer, Tim Hill, Chief Financial Officer and David Peck, Vice President, Exploration will present the Company's operating and financial results followed by a question and answer session.



About North American Palladium

North American Palladium Ltd. (TSX:PDL) (OTC:PALDF) is a Canadian company with over 25 years of production at Lac des Iles mine, located northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. North American Palladium is the only pure play palladium producer in the world. With over 600 employees, Lac des Iles mine features a unique world class ore body, modern infrastructure, including both an underground mine and an open pit mine, and a world class exploration portfolio.

