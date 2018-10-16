Lincoln Electric Board Approves 21% Dividend Increase

Quarterly Dividend Increases $0.08 to $0.47 Per Share



CLEVELAND, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:LECO) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 21% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, from $0.39 per share to $0.47 per share, or to $1.88 per share on an annualized basis. This marks the twenty-third consecutive annual increase of the dividend. The declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per common share is payable January 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2018.

"We are pleased to further increase capital returns to our shareholders while investing in long-term growth and operational excellence," stated Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The increase reflects the Board's confidence in our solid cash flow generation through an economic cycle."

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, robotic arc welding systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in the brazing and soldering alloys market. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 63 manufacturing locations, including operations and joint ventures in 23 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company's website at http://www.lincolnelectric.com .

