FibroGen Announces Four Clinical Presentations on Roxadustat at Upcoming American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2018 Annual Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN), a leading biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics, today announced that results of four Phase 3 clinical trials of roxadustat in anemia of chronic kidney disease (CKD) will be presented at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2018 annual meeting in San Diego, California from October 23-28, 2018.

Roxadustat is a first-in-class oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI) in late-stage development for the treatment of anemia associated with CKD both in patients on dialysis and in patients not on dialysis. Roxadustat is being developed globally by FibroGen and its collaboration partners, AstraZeneca AB and Astellas Pharma Inc.

Details for the presentations follow. Studies conducted in China for China approval are noted by (*) and studies conducted in Japan and for the Japan approval are noted by (**)

Late-Breaker Clinical Trial Poster Presentations

Thursday, October 25, 2018 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM PT

Session: Late-Breaking Clinical Trial Posters

Location: Exhibit Hall

Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Active-Comparator (Darbepoetin Alfa) Conversion Study of Oral Roxadustat in CKD Patients with Anemia on Hemodialysis in Japan (Abstract #TH-PO1151)**



A Phase 3, Randomized, Open-Label, Active-Controlled Study of Efficacy and Safety of Roxadustat for Treatment of Anemia in Subjects with CKD on Dialysis (Abstract #TH-PO1152)*



A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of Efficacy and Safety of Roxadustat (FG-4592) for Treatment of Anemia in Subjects with CKD Not on Dialysis (Abstract #TH-PO1153)*

Oral Presentation

Saturday, October 27, 2018 5:54 PM - 6:06 PM PT

Session: Improving Dialysis Delivery and Patient Outcomes (Session hours: 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM PT)

Location: Room 2, San Diego Convention Center

Phase 3, Multicenter, Open-Label Study of Intermittent Oral Roxadustat in Peritoneal Dialysis CKD Patients with Anemia (Abstract # SA-OR075)**

About Roxadustat

Roxadustat (FG-4592) is a first-in-class, orally administered small molecule currently in global Phase 3 clinical development as a potential therapy for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Roxadustat is a hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI) that promotes erythropoiesis through increasing endogenous erythropoietin, improving iron regulation, and reducing hepcidin. Administration of roxadustat has been shown to induce coordinated erythropoiesis – increasing red blood cell count while maintaining plasma erythropoietin levels within or near normal physiologic range in multiple subpopulations of CKD patients, including in the presence of inflammation and without a need for supplemental intravenous iron.

FibroGen and collaboration partners are pursuing four approval pathways in major jurisdictions to prepare for commercialization worldwide:



Astellas and FibroGen are collaborating on the development and commercialization of roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in territories including Japan, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, and South Africa.

AstraZeneca and FibroGen are collaborating on the development and commercialization of roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in the U.S., China, and other markets in the Americas and in Australia/New Zealand as well as Southeast Asia.

FibroGen and its partners have completed 35 Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies. The Phase 2 clinical studies have consistently demonstrated anemia correction and maintenance of hemoglobin levels in multiple subpopulations across a wide spectrum of CKD patients.

Globally, the Phase 3 program encompasses a total of 15 Phase 3 studies of roxadustat in both non-dialysis-dependent and dialysis-dependent CKD patients to support independent regulatory approvals in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and China. To date, positive topline results have been announced for seven of the Phase 3 studies, with two supporting the China NDA for treatment of anemia in CKD patients on dialysis and not on dialysis, four supporting the Japan NDA for treatment of anemia in CKD patients on dialysis, and one supporting the U.S./EU submissions. The China and Japan NDAs are both under review by the respective regulatory agencies.

Roxadustat is currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) in the U.S. and in Phase 2/3 development for MDS in China.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc., headquartered in San Francisco, California, with subsidiary offices in Beijing and Shanghai, People's Republic of China, is a leading biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF), connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology, and clinical development to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. Roxadustat, the company's most advanced product candidate, is an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity, completing worldwide Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD), with a New Drug Application (NDA) currently under review by the State Drug Administration (SDA) in China. Our partner Astellas submitted a NDA for the treatment of anemia in CKD patients on dialysis in Japan and currently under review by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA). Roxadustat is in Phase 3 clinical development in the U.S. and Europe and in Phase 2/3 development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is advancing towards Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and pancreatic cancer, and is currently in a Phase 2 trial for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). FibroGen is also developing a biosynthetic cornea in China. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

