EVO Payments Completes Acquisition of ClearONE

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) ("EVO" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of payment technology integration and acquiring solutions, announced today the acquisition of ClearONE, a leading POS payments platform integrated to over one hundred software solutions serving more than 10,000 merchants across Europe. Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, the ClearONE platform seamlessly and securely serves independent software vendors (ISVs) and will be integrated into EVO's global infrastructure through EVO's Snap platform.



"We are very pleased to announce EVO's acquisition of ClearONE, which will enhance our position in the European tech-enabled space," commented Darren Wilson, EVO's President, International. "This acquisition builds upon our global strategy of acquiring tech-enabling businesses with software integration capabilities complementary to our Snap platform. ClearONE brings us established ISV relationships which we will leverage across our European tech-enabled division."

Paul Zander, ClearONE's CEO, added, "We believe there is significant value in combining with EVO's technology platforms and its strong European distribution to drive greater penetration of integrated solutions into the market. While the European integrated payments space is less developed than the U.S., it is growing quickly in many different segments. ClearONE has ISV relationships across key European verticals, including hospitality, retail, travel, and entertainment, all of which will be enhanced as we leverage EVO's broad distribution channels."

Terms of the condition were not disclosed.

About EVO Payments, Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across North America and Europe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the markets it serves.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainty. They are not guarantees of future performance, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. You should not put undue reliance upon them. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "estimates," "expects," "goal," "objectives," "intends," "may," "opportunity," "plans," "potential," "near-term," "long-term," "projections," "assumptions," "projects," "guidance," "forecast," "outlook," "target," "should," "could," "would," "will" and comparable words are a common way to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements made in this release for a variety of reasons, including those described in "Risk factors" and "Forward-looking statements" including the risks listed under "Item 1A. Risk factors," contained in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Contact:

Sarah Jane Schneider

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager

770-709-7365