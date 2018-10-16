StarStone Group announces appointment of CEO

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarStone, the global specialty insurer, today announces the appointment of John Hendrickson as Group Chief Executive Officer of StarStone Group, with immediate effect. He succeeds Demian Smith, who resigned in September 2018 after eight years of service.



Mr. Hendrickson joins with over 35 years of industry experience. Most recently he served as Director of Strategy, Risk Management and Corporate Development of Validus Group and a member of the Validus Holdings public company board of directors, until its acquisition by AIG in July 2018. Prior to that, Hendrickson was the founder and managing partner of SFRi LLC, an independent investment and advisory firm specialising in the insurance industry. He also held various positions at Swiss Re including: head of Capital Partners, Swiss Re's Merchant Banking Division, managing partner of Securitas Capital and a member of the executive board.

Dominic Silvester, Chief Executive Officer, Enstar, said: "In John, Enstar and Stone Point Capital have identified a proven industry veteran who provides immediate strong leadership and strategic direction to StarStone. StarStone remains a key part of the Enstar Group, and we are confident in John's ability to optimise the business moving forward as a distinguished, multi-platform specialty insurer."

Commenting on this appointment, Mr. Hendrickson said: "StarStone is at a pivotal point in its development, and I look forward to working with the team here to unlock the potential that exists for StarStone and our clients. Despite prevailing pricing, geopolitical and regulatory challenges, StarStone has good fundamentals and opportunities for profitable growth, and we will look to further solidify and advance our global offering while positioning the business for the future."

StarStone is an international, A- rated insurance group with six wholly owned insurance platforms, including Lloyd's Syndicate 1301. StarStone underwrites business across the Property, Specialty and Casualty risk classes from operations in London, Continental Europe, Australia and the US. StarStone is owned by Enstar Group Limited, the Trident V funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC and Dowling Capital Partners I, L.P. For further information about StarStone, see www.starstone.com

