Edge Legal Marketing Chosen Among Top Advertising Agencies in New Jersey Law Journal Best of 2018 Survey

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Legal Marketing, Inc., a Minneapolis-based public relations and marketing firm serving the needs of organizations in the legal industry, is recognized among the top three law firm advertising agencies by readers of the New Jersey Law Journal, according to the results of the newspaper's "Best of" 2018 survey. The survey was launched in July when readers were asked over a three-week period to cast their votes for the best legal industry product and service providers across a range of categories.



According to New Jersey Law Journal, "Best Of" was developed to help lawyers identify the finest legal products and service providers and to showcase their top picks in one annual edition. A ballot was crafted with several dozen categories for lawyers and firm administrators to cast their votes on a number of areas critical to practicing law and managing their personal and professional life. From data technology products and banking services to real estate brokers and power lunch locations, Best Of showcases the businesses that stand out among their competitors in providing lawyers with the essentials they require to compete in today's legal market.

"We are proud to be recognized by the New Jersey Law Journal readers among the best in this reader survey. The continued success of our agency is a testament to the entire team, the quality services they deliver to our clients and the relationships we've maintained in the legal services industry for more than 20 years," says Edge Legal Marketing CEO Amy Juers. "Every award or client endorsement is validation of the work we do, and we don't take them for granted."

A full listing of the newspaper's "Best of" 2018 survey results can be found here .

About Edge Legal Marketing

Edge Legal Marketing delivers marketing and public relations expertise to entities in the legal market. The company helps B2B businesses market and sell their products and services to corporate legal departments, law firms, federal and state courts and legal associations. Edge Legal Marketing services include strategic planning, marketing and e-marketing action plans, alliance building, website development, market research, public relations and advertising (concept and media plans). To learn more visit www.edgelegalmarketing.com .