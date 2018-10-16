BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2018 results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30, 2018. The Company will host an investor conference call at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific) that same day. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. To listen to the conference call, please visit the "Investors" page of the Company's website located at http://www.bjsrestaurants.com several minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. An archive of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the call.



BJ's Restaurants, Inc. currently owns and operates 201 casual dining restaurants under the BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse®, BJ's Restaurant & Brewery®, BJ's Pizza & Grill® and BJ's Grill® brand names. BJ's Restaurants offer an innovative and broad menu ranging from award-winning, signature deep-dish pizza to BJ's EnLIGHTened® menu and slow-roasted entrees like prime rib and double bone-in pork chop. In addition, these offerings are complemented with generously portioned salads, appetizers, sandwiches, soups, pastas, entrees and desserts, including the world-famous Pizookie® dessert. Quality, flavor, value, moderate prices and sincere service remain distinct attributes of the BJ's experience. All restaurants feature BJ's critically acclaimed proprietary craft beers, which are produced at several of the Company's Restaurant & Brewery locations, its two brewpubs in Texas and by independent third party craft brewers. The Company's restaurants are located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Visit BJ's Restaurants, Inc. on the web at http://www.bjsrestaurants.com for locations and additional information.

For further information, please contact Greg Levin of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. at (714) 500-2400 or JCIR at (212) 835-8500 or at bjri@jcir.com.