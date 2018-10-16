BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marcia Wagner , the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group, widely renowned as the country's top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, is pleased to announce that attorney Katherine Brustowicz has joined the firm as an Associate. "It is crucial that the growth of our firm include hiring young attorneys who display the ability to rise to the high level at which this firm practices law – Katherine, who interned in our firm, has demonstrated that she is more than up to the task, and we are delighted that she is joining us," says Ms. Wagner.



Preeminent Boston-Based Law Firm Expands its Litigation and Labor, Human Resources & Employment Law Practices With the Addition of Katherine Brustowicz





Katherine Brustowicz attended Suffolk University Law School, where she received the Suffolk University Law School Trustee Academic Scholarship Award, served as a Transnational Law Review Journal Honor Board Member, and earned her Juris Doctor degree in May 2018. She also served as an intern at The Wagner Law Group from May 2018 through September 2018, and, her admission to the Massachusetts Bar is pending, having passed the July 2018 exam. Katherine, who is certified as a mediator, will focus her practice in the areas of Labor, Employment & Human Resources and Litigation, handling employment-related disputes in federal and state courts and at arbitration. Her practice will also include advising clients with respect to employment-related policies and procedures and employee training, and representing employers under government agency audit.

Prior to joining The Wagner Law Group, Katherine served as Judicial Intern to the Honorable Sabita Singh in the Massachusetts District Court Appellate Division, as a Legal Intern with the Office of General Counsel at Boston Children's Hospital, and as a Clinical Research Coordinator and a Data Research Coordinator at Boston Children's Hospital, in the Departments of Plastic & Oral Surgery and Orthopaedic Surgery, respectively.

The Wagner Law Group:

The Wagner Law Group has been dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership for over two decades and is considered to be the nation's preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 36 attorneys in eight offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm's attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been named to the prestigious Super Lawyers list for 2018. The Wagner Law Group is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/264e1e27-47c4-4618-b793-716bf90b71ce

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT: Ari J. Sonneberg asonneberg@wagnerlawgroup.com (617) 357-5200