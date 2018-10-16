MEDIA ALERT: The ESD Alliance, SEMI's Newest SEMI Strategic Association Partner, to Exhibit at Arm TechCon

Will Showcase Expanding Role as Central Voice of Semiconductor Design Ecosystem,

Offer Information on Charter, Programs, Initiatives, Events

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHO: The Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), a SEMI Strategic Association Partner

WHAT: Will exhibit at Arm TechCon in Booth #820, sharing information about its expanding role as the central voice of the semiconductor design ecosystem. Bob Smith and Julie Rogers, the ESD Alliance's executive director and director of marketing and operations, respectively, will be available to answer questions about its charter, programs, initiatives and events.

WHEN: Wednesday, October 17, from 11:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. and Thursday, October 18, from 11:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

WHERE: San Jose Convention Center, San Jose, Calif.

About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), a SEMI Strategic Association Partner, is the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design ecosystem as a vital component of the global electronics industry. As an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem, it is a forum to address technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry.

