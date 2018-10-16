Fifth Annual CoinAgenda Global Conference Brings World's Leading Cryptocurrency Innovators, Investors, Thought Leaders and Experts Together in Las Vegas for Three-Day Summit, October 23-25

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the premier conference series for connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startup opportunities since 2014, today announced the final speaker lineup for CoinAgenda Global, happening in Las Vegas October 23-25, 2018. CoinAgenda Global will feature world-class speakers including Vinny Lingham, Matthew Roszak, Bruce Fenton, Perry Farrell, Trace Mayer, Sonny Singh, Caitlin Long, Jeremy Gardner, Gil Penchina, Miko Matsumura, Olga Feldmeier, Jay Oberai, Jaron Lukasiewicz, Maxim Wheatley, Seth Shapiro, Chris Kitze and Richard Titus. The full conference speaker lineup can be found here.

"CoinAgenda brings together the broadest selection of international investors, entrepreneurs and thought leaders of any conference series," said Michael Terpin, CoinAgenda founder and managing director. "This year is a pivotal year for bitcoin and ICOs, and we are bringing together the newsmakers, from Malta to Singapore, Wyoming to Silicon Valley, Switzerland to Puerto Rico, to bring perspective to the most important issues an investor needs to know."

Taking place at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, CoinAgenda Global will feature three days of conference content and networking events, including an exclusive opening-day reception at Moorea Beach Club and a ‘Legendary Dinner' at a secluded celebrity estate.

CoinAgenda Global will also include an ICO pitch competition featuring today's most promising blockchain entrepreneurs, many of them just prior to launch. A truly global event, previous CoinAgenda conferences have helped debut companies including Aeternity, Bancor, and Qtum, which went on to raise more than $300 million in their token sales and achieve a peak valuation of more than $7 billion.

