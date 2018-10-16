Diversified Trust Hires Cindy Cleveland as Principal and Chief Talent Officer

Human resources and leadership development expert joins comprehensive wealth management firm



MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Trust, an independent comprehensive wealth management firm with over $6.5 billion of client assets under management, today announced that Cindy Cleveland has joined the firm as principal and chief talent officer. Based in Diversified Trust's Memphis, Tenn. office, Cleveland is responsible for talent development and working closely with executive management in the development of internal practices that align with the firm's strategic priorities and culture.

"As our firm continues to grow, we sought a skilled executive focused on talent and leadership development who can help propel the firm in the years ahead," said Samuel N. Graham, President and Chief Executive Officer of Diversified Trust. "We are thrilled Cindy has joined the Diversified Trust team and know that her expertise in talent development will take firm performance to an even higher level, providing high-quality, highly trained colleagues to serve our clients evolving needs."

Prior to joining Diversified Trust, Cindy served as the vice president of talent management and leadership development at First Tennessee Bank, where she oversaw talent assessment and succession planning, directed leadership development programs and provided executive and career coaching. She has over 19 years of experience in human resources, specifically in talent acquisition, performance management, organizational development, change leadership and diversity and inclusion. Previously, Cindy was a student affairs professional at Rhodes College and Colorado College.

An active member within the human resources community, Cindy is a member of the Society of Human Resources (SHRM). She is a SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) and is certified by the HR Certification Institute as a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR).

Cindy earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Wilmington College and a Master of Science in Educational Leadership from Miami University.

Diversified Trust, established in 1994, provides clients with comprehensive wealth management solutions, including investment management, trusts and estates, family office and institutional advisory services.

Diversified Trust is located at 6075 Poplar Avenue, Suite 900, Memphis, Tennessee, 38119. Diversified Trust is employee-owned with more than $6.5 billion of client assets under management. Its clients include individuals, multi-generational families, family offices, foundations, endowments and retirement plans. In addition to Atlanta, the Southeast-based company has offices in Greensboro, North Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; and Atlanta, Georgia. For more information on Diversified Trust, please visit diversifiedtrust.com .

