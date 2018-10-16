Mocana to Demonstrate Secure and Scalable IoT Security at Upcoming Events

Mocana's top industrial IoT security experts will discuss the importance of securing connected devices, improving supply chain integrity, and complying with standards



SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mocana Corporation , the leading provider of mission-critical IoT security solutions for industrial control systems and the Internet of Things, today announced that the company is speaking and exhibiting at a number of global industry events in October, including Arm TechCon, IoT Solutions World Congress, ICS Cyber Security and Real-Time Innovations (RTI) Industrial IoT Connext Conference.

Arm TechCon, October 16-18, San Jose Convention Center, San Jose, California

Mocana is exhibiting at Arm TechCon at booth 517. Mocana's Vice President of Engineering, Srinivas Kumar, is presenting in a technical session entitled, " Mocana & Arm: Accelerated & Secure Solution Development ," on Tuesday, Oct. 16 from 3:30PM - 4:20PM in Executive Ballroom 210F. His session will be focused on leveraging Arm TrustZone firmware TPMs integrated with Mocana TrustPoint™ and TrustCenter™ for device protection and lifecycle management.

Additionally, Kumar will be speaking on a cybersecurity panel, " Working Together to Secure the Internet of Things ," on Wednesday, Oct. 17 from 3:30PM - 4:20PM. Kumar will be speaking alongside other industry leaders to address:

How collaboration is required across the whole ecosystem to truly secure devices

The Arm Platform Security Architecture (PSA) and the need for accessible and utilizable APIs and professional tools

Ensuring supply chain integrity across the IoT product security lifecycle

IoT Solutions World Congress, October 16-18, Fira Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain

Mocana is exhibiting at IoT Solutions World Congress and demonstrating its comprehensive development framework for embedding strong security into IoT devices. The company will also be demonstrating Mocana TrustCenter™, a platform for managing the IoT security lifecycle, including device enrollment, certificate provisioning and management, and secure updates. Mocana will be meeting with customers and partners at the Mocana booth (#C363) as well as at the Trusted Computing Group's (TCG) booth #D485.

ICS Cyber Security Conference, October 22-25, InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, Atlanta, GA



For the second year, Mocana is a gold sponsor of the ICS Cyber Security Conference. Dean Weber, CTO of Mocana, is presenting alongside Joe Doetzl, Cyber Security Practice Leader of ABB, during the session, " Securing IIoT Containers, Communications and Storage with TPM 2.0 " on Tuesday, October 23rd at 4:15pm ET in the Solutions Theater (Trippe I & II). Weber and Doetzl will be addressing common attack vectors on industrial IoT equipment and how to defend against them by implementing Trusted Platform Module 2.0 technologies to ensure the highest level of authentication assurance using a hardware-based, cryptographic root of trust.

Weber is also speaking about industry best practices to comply with industry standards during a session entitled, "IIC Endpoint Security Best Practices" on Wednesday, October 24th at 2:15pm ET that will provide an overview of the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC)'s Endpoint Security Best Practices (ESBP) guide and demonstrate how to approach implementation.

Real-Time Innovations' (RTI) Industrial IoT Connext Conference, October 24-25 in Mountain View, CA

Tim McAllister, Director of Business Development, will be presenting "Securing Mission-Critical Industrial IoT Systems" at 10:45 am PT on October 25th. In his session, he will review scaling protected data communications with RTI Connext® DDS integrated with Mocana TrustPoint™ and explore securing edge connectivity with QoS and how to easily migrate away from OpenSSL.

