ControlScan Extends Managed Security Services Capabilities With Dunbar Cybersecurity Acquisition

MSSP cites growing need to proactively address cyber threats

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlScan, a leader in managed security and compliance solutions that help secure networks and protect payment card data, announces it has acquired Hunt Valley, Md.-based Dunbar Cybersecurity , including its well-established Security Operations Center (SOC) and powerful SIEM platform, Cyphon. The move brings additional advanced capabilities to the best-in-class managed security services ControlScan delivers to the mid-level enterprise.

With this strategic acquisition, ControlScan will strengthen the threat detection and response capabilities of its established solution set, helping the businesses it serves better manage an unprecedented number of incoming cyber threats. The company's decision to expand its capabilities comes from recent research, including the 2017 Threat Monitoring, Detection and Response Report , which found that a majority of organizations do not have the internal manpower and/or expertise to effectively detect and respond to cybersecurity threats.

"Having a strong cybersecurity defense is business critical, but as attackers become increasingly advanced, it's no longer realistic to assume that defense is 100 percent impenetrable," Mark Carl , CEO, ControlScan said. "ControlScan has a solid track record of helping businesses defend, and we are now enhancing our means to actively detect and quickly respond to intrusions in real time, as they are happening."

"Our goal is to provide an effective, mature cybersecurity and threat detection program for the businesses we serve," said ControlScan COO Schane Simpson, who oversees operations of the company's Managed Security Services division. "The Dunbar Cybersecurity acquisition bolsters our team of expert security analysts and allows us to leverage the Cyphon platform to proactively identify and mitigate suspicious network activity on our customers' behalf."

Tom Callahan, Director of Operations for Dunbar Cybersecurity, will continue with ControlScan as Director of MDR Services. "Dunbar Cybersecurity's growth has supported ongoing innovation in the way we monitor, detect and respond to our customers' cybersecurity threats," Callahan said. "Becoming a primary component of the ControlScan Managed Security Services solution further advances the strong ROI we provide."

The bulk of Dunbar Cybersecurity's security analysts will be retained by ControlScan post acquisition. Dunbar Cybersecurity customers can expect a seamless transition to ControlScan Managed Security Services where they, along with current ControlScan customers, will be presented with additional managed security and compliance-related services.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. For more information on ControlScan Managed Security Services, including its new MDR capabilities, please visit ControlScan.com/MSS .

About ControlScan

ControlScan managed security and compliance solutions help secure networks and protect payment card data. Our elite cybersecurity professionals leverage best-in-class security technologies to support thousands of businesses with a single goal: To stop cyber criminals in their tracks. As both a Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) and an Approved Scanning Vendor (ASV), we also deliver a full suite of Payment Card Industry (PCI) services, including strategic PCI compliance programs that help processors, acquirers, ISOs and payment facilitators manage cyber risk and strengthen merchant relationships. For more information about our company and its solutions, please visit ControlScan.com.

About Dunbar Cybersecurity

Dunbar Cybersecurity delivers solutions that allow our customers to maintain their business operations while protecting sensitive information and achieving compliance. We assess and monitor all things digital about your business, so your team can work without the worry of cyber threats. Learn more at https://www.dunbarsecuritysolutions.com/cybersecurity/ .

