BrandMuscle Webinar: Co-op Guidelines as a Root Cause in Program Failure

Live webinar allows participants to ask experts for advice and reveals how simplifying co-op guidelines drives better results



CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandMuscle, the leader in brand-to-one marketing and innovator of the BrandMuscle Marketing Platform, announced today that it will host a live webinar on co-op marketing.

Titled Are You Burying Your Partners in Rules? Co-Op Guidelines Simplified, BrandMuscle co-op marketing experts Jen Oloo, strategic co-op advisor, and James Morse, senior solutions analyst, who have analyzed co-op guidelines for some of the world's biggest brands will be leading the discussion. This webinar will offer registrants the tools they need to reevaluate their existing co-op programs in order to evoke change that will improve the program and drive better business results.

"For global and national brands, sales are made at the local level, and the co-op program should support that local connection to drive in-store sales," Oloo said. "This interactive webinar will bring to light the consequences that come from a lack of participation in co-op programs and help participants streamline their guidelines by asking the right questions."

Participants are invited to submit guidelines in advance for masked review and analysis during the webinar.

BrandMuscle has a nearly two-decade long history of maximizing co-op ROI for some of the world's top brands. Last year, the company managed nearly 2 billion dollars of co-op/MDF funds for its clients.

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, November 7 at 2 pm. Interested participants can register here.

About the presenters:

Jen Oloo, Strategic Co-op Advisor

Jen Oloo has spent her professional career working with top Fortune companies, focused on channel marketing and solving complex problems to drive sales and increase engagement for organizations with partner, retailer, dealer, agent, and franchisee models. As an expert in the co-op marketing space, brands rely on Jen for innovative thinking, strategic planning and measurable results within their partner channels. Equally skilled at identifying goals and translating strategies into tactical plans, she is focused on accelerated program growth, and supporting corporate leaders to become rock stars in their industry.

Jen holds an MBA from Saunders School of Business, Rochester Institute of Technology and has a proven track record in a variety of client verticals, having positively impacted their bottom line.

James Morse, Senior Solutions Analyst

James Morse bridges the gap between business requirements and technical capabilities for both BrandMuscle clients and prospects in his role as Senior Solutions Analyst. He has more than 10 years of experience in distributed marketing, project management, new client implementations, and co-op marketing for Fortune 500 brands. With a deep understanding of BrandMuscle's software and services, James frequently and successfully leads large client on-boarding activities, working directly with client stakeholders to truly understand their business objectives from start to finish.

Prior to BrandMuscle, James held positions at Easy2 Technologies and Perceptis LLC. He holds a BS in Management and Economics from the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University.

About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle is the leader in brand-to-one marketing. A pioneer in distributed/local marketing, BrandMuscle serves more than 300 of the world's top brands with a team of nearly 800 can-do professionals in six offices globally and embedded within 75 client locations. The BrandMuscle Marketing Platform enables brands and their local marketing partners to simply deliver the greatest marketing impact to each individual customer. BrandMuscle simplifies the process of digital and physical marketing executions, enabling brands to acquire and retain the best customers, build loyalty, enhance lifetime customer value, and achieve significant, measurable ROI. To learn more, call (866) 464-4342, visit BrandMuscle.com or follow on Twitter , Facebook or LinkedIn .

Contact: Christina Morello

Director of Content Marketing

Christina.morello@brandmuscle.com

330-354-0899