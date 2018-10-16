Sigma Lithium Invited to Participate at the Financial Times Commodities Americas Summit 2018

Vice-Chair Ana Cabral to Speak on the ‘Resourcing the Clean Energy Revolution' Panel



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Lithium Corporation ("Sigma" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V: SGMA), a developer of a world class lithium hard rock deposit in Brazil, announced today that the Vice-Chair of the Board, Ana Cabral, has been invited to speak at the Financial Times Commodities Americas Summit 2018 , to be held October 15-16, 2018, at the Copacabana Palace Hotel in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Ana Cabral will speak on the ‘Resourcing the Clean Energy Revolution' panel. Drawing upon her 25 years of experience as a banker to the mining industry in Brazil, she will be discussing the leading role the country will play, as a traditional mining country, in supplying the battery metals that will enable the development of utility storage and electric vehicles globally.

The panel will be moderated by Neil Hume, Natural Resources Editor, Financial Times at 3:35 pm local time on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

About the Financial Times Live Events:

Financial Times Live (FT Live) is the global conferences and events division of the Financial Times Group. Chaired by senior journalists from the Financial Times Group, FT Live's summits, conferences, awards and strategic forums gather the world's brightest minds and most influential decision-makers. Exclusive on-stage interviews, stimulating presentations and lively panel debates - available on multiple content platforms - provide the cutting-edge insights, unique personalities and peer audience engagement that have the power to transform finance, business, politics, society and culture. For more information please visit https://live.ft.com .

About Sigma Lithium Corp.

Sigma Lithium Corporation is developing a world class lithium hard rock deposit with high grade and exceptional mineralogy at its Grota do Cirilo property in Minas Gerais Brazil. Sigma commissioned its Phase I production plant and has commenced the production of battery grade spodumene concentrate from its high-quality deposits. Sigma's corporate mission is to execute its strategy while embracing environmental, social, and governance principles. The Corporation is on track to become an ultra-high quality spodumene concentrate supplier to the lithium battery industry worldwide.

Sigma shareholders include some of the largest ESG (environmental, sustainability, governance) focused institutional investors in the world. Sigma plans to commence construction of a commercial-scale lithium concentration plant in 2019, becoming a fully-operational sustainable lithium producer in 2020.

Sigma, through its subsidiaries, has 28 mineral rights in four properties spread over 188 km2 and 18,887 hectares - with over 200 lithium bearing pegmatites and 11 former historical lithium mines. The Grota do Cirilo property, Sigma's primary focus, includes 10 mining concessions (mining production authorizations).

Sigma has a NI 43-101 technical report on the Grota do Cirilo property prepared by SGS, which includes estimated measured and indicated resources of approximately 12,900,000 tonnes for its main deposit (8,502,000t measured and 4,385,000t indicated), with a high average grade of 1.56% (for approximately 500,000t of LCE). The technical report also includes estimated inferred resources of 608,348t and further notes the potential for significant resource expansion.

