ANGEL FIRE RESORT ANNOUNCES NEW DISCOUNT SEASON PASS FOR TEACHERS AND LONGER SKI SEASON THIS YEAR

Angel Fire, NM, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angel Fire Resort, Northern New Mexico's premier family vacation destination, announced today a heavily discounted season ski pass for teachers nationwide, an expanded ski season, snowmaking improvements, and nighttime ski and snowboard lessons. Angel Fire Resort winter season will be December 14, 2018 – March 24, 2019.

Angel Fire Resort Opens for the Winter Season December 14, 2018



Angel Fire Resort Offering Teacher Season Pass for $99 for all K-12 Teachers if purchased before December 14, 2018.









TEACHER SEASON PASS:

Making ski-industry history, The Teacher Pass will offer all teachers K-12 one of the best full season ski pass discounts in the country. A ski-industry first,The Teacher Pass, will provide educators with a full-season of skiing with no black-out dates at a heavily discounted price of $99. The Teacher Pass will pay for itself for anyone planning to ski two or more days this winter.

"We know many teachers have to plan their holiday plans well in advance. We're offering the Teacher Season Pass early in the year to help educators as they begin planning their winter holidays," explains Robin May, Ski and Snowboard School Director, Angel Fire Resort. "We wanted a way to thank them for all they're doing for our kids by offering them a value driven opportunity to ski or snowboard at our mountain any day that works in their schedule."

The Pass special introductory price is being offered for $99 starting today through December 13, 2018, the day before opening day. The Teacher Pass will increase to $199 on opening day. Additionally, 25% lodging discounts on hotel rooms, condos, and private homes will be available on select dates for Teacher Pass holders.

LONGER SKI SEASON PLANNED:

Angel Fire Resort is planning to extend their season a week by keeping the ski mountain open through March 24, 2019. This offers season pass holders an additional seven days on the mountain and also ties into many southern states Spring Break calendars.

Several of the past winters have seen the best snow later into the season. As long as the powder continues, and the weather cooperates the resort plans to stay open the additional week.

NEW MEXICO'S ONLY NIGHT SKIING PLUS SUNSET LESSONS UNDER THE STARS:

Angel Fire Resort remains the only resort in the state to offer its popular night skiing and snowboarding. The terrain includes 50 acres of groomed trails on the front facing side of the mountain, as well as, the Night Rider terrain park.

Additionally, the resort is offering new skiers and boarders an opportunity to learn under the stars with Sunset Private Lessons. Whether you're arriving mid-day and can't wait to hit the mountain or have extra energy to burn, the Sunset Special provides a one or two-hour lesson and a lift ticket but is only available during night skiing. (Weekends and holidays, weather permitting.)

https://www.angelfireresort.com/ski_school/sunset-special/

UPGRADED SNOWMAKING:

Angel Fire Resort has improved its snowmaking equipment again this season adding new snow guns from TechnoAlpin to one of the longest and most popular trails, Headin' Home. The new state-of-the-art guns will efficiently utilize air and water to cover more terrain. The mountain operations team is adding more permanent stick guns to the backside trails such as Hallelujah, that will make snowmaking operations more efficient and will allow for a better "throw" resulting in better coverages. The resort is also adding another state-of-the-art fan gun that specializes in making large amounts of snow over greater distances. The additional equipment will allow the resort to open more runs earlier in the season.

DEDICATED PROGRAMS/ACTIVITIES FOR FAMILIES:

Angel Fire Resort continues improvements to its full-service Children's Ski School and on-site daycare for children age 1 and older, known as Snow Bear Camp. Several programs are in place to help parents get the most of their time on the slopes while their children are actively engaged in learning to ski and board, making new friends and having fun.

The Parenting Pass – This interchangeable pass allows two parents to take turns coaching and skiing with their child, or it also allows parents to take turns on the mountain in a single day while the other stays behind to care for an infant or toddler who is too young to ski.

– This interchangeable pass allows two parents to take turns coaching and skiing with their child, or it also allows parents to take turns on the mountain in a single day while the other stays behind to care for an infant or toddler who is too young to ski. Pre-Ski/Pre-Ride Programs – For the tiniest of tots just learning how to ski and snowboard the resort offers an additional unique program for 2-3-year-olds. These programs offer little ones a short private lesson, lunch/snacks, plus daycare and activities at Snow Bear Camp. This allows the parents a full day on the slopes themselves, knowing their children are in good hands for the whole day. Additionally, the resort offers the Lil' Chile Ski Program , which is a full ski day for ages 4-5.

– For the tiniest of tots just learning how to ski and snowboard the resort offers an additional unique program for 2-3-year-olds. These programs offer little ones a short private lesson, lunch/snacks, plus daycare and activities at Snow Bear Camp. This allows the parents a full day on the slopes themselves, knowing their children are in good hands for the whole day. Additionally, the resort offers the , which is a full ski day for ages 4-5. Lil' Poppers Snowboard Program – This is a full day Snowboard Program for 4-5-year-olds to complement the Lil' Chile Ski Program. Lessons will incorporate Burton Riglet Boards and "Feature Enhanced Learning."

– This is a full day Snowboard Program for 4-5-year-olds to complement the Lil' Chile Ski Program. Lessons will incorporate Burton Riglet Boards and "Feature Enhanced Learning." The Family Season Pass – Through October 31 for $1299, a family of up to 6 people (two adults and four children ages 17 and under) can purchase an unlimited ski and snowboard pass for each member of the family. Pricing will increase starting November 1, 2018.

– Through October 31 for $1299, a family of up to 6 people (two adults and four children ages 17 and under) can purchase an unlimited ski and snowboard pass for each member of the family. Pricing will increase starting November 1, 2018. 5th Graders Ski Free – Offers all 5th graders a free lift ticket with their report card and completed form.

– Offers all 5th graders a free lift ticket with their report card and completed form. Kids 6 and under and Seniors 75 and over Ski Free. Seniors 70-74 ski for just $29 a day.

Seniors 70-74 ski for just $29 a day. Angel Fire Resort also has a large selection of non-ski family activities including a Tubing Hill (the Polar Coaster complete with a 700' surface lift to take the hiking out of tubing), a traditional sledding hill, indoor pools, and a hot tub. A full Nordic Center offers rentals and lessons for classic and skate styles and snowshoe hiking. Additionally, in the Village of Angel Fire, horse-drawn sleigh rides, ice fishing, and snowmobiling are also available.

POWDER ALLIANCE PASS ADDS A NEW RESORT

Angel Fire Resort is a member of the Powder Alliance, which allows all season pass holders 3 days of free lift tickets at 17 partner resorts including:

Loveland Ski Area, Colorado

Monarch Mountain, Colorado

Sugar Bowl, California

China Peak, California

Mountain High, California

Sierra-at-Tahoe, California

Timberline/Mt. Hood Ski Bowl, Oregon

Stevens Pass, Washington

Bogus Basin, Idaho

Schweitzer, Idaho

Bridger Bowl, Montana

Ski Marmot Basin, Alberta, Canada

Castle Mountain Resort, Alberta Canada

Silver Star, British Columbia, Canada

Whitewater, British Columbia, Canada

La Parva, Chile

Kiroro, Japan

In addition, Angel Fire Resort season pass holders are offered 3 days of free lift tickets at:

Brian Head, Utah

Powderhorn, Colorado

Ski Cooper, Colorado

Snow King, Wyoming

Ski Apache, New Mexico

Sierra-at-Tahoe, California

By partnering with a total of 23 resortsthis winter, Angel Fire Resort season pass holders will receive a total of 69free days of skiing at partnering resorts.

LODGING

Angel Fire Resort offers winter lodging accommodations at the Lodge, located at the base of the ski mountain, private home rentals and at the luxury RV Resort. For more information on the RV Resort go to www.angelfirervresort.com

MAJOR EVENTS :

Season runs December 14, 2018 – March 24, 2019

Opening Day – December 14, 2018

Christmas Eve – TorchlightParade/Skiing with Santa:December 24, 2018

New Year's Eve Torchlight Parade –December 31, 2018

Winter Carnival: January 1-6, 2019

Family friendly event. In addition to skiing and tubing there will be face painting, giant yard games, tray tobogganing, live music and karaoke.

Telluride Mountainfilm on Tour presented by Angel Fire Resort: January 19, 2019

Mountainfilm on Tour, presented by Angel Fire Resort, brings inspiration and education about important issues to audiences around the world. The tour will soon return to the Angel Fire RV Resort with documentary films that will explore the themes connected to Mountainfilm's mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

The World Championship Shovel Races: February 8-9, 2019

The 40th Annual World Championships that anyone with a basic snow shovel and some nerve can do. Once a part of the X Games, competitors sit on the scoop of a standard aluminum snow shovel, handle pointed downhill, and then lift their hands and feet to allow gravity to take them for a ride. Top speeds regularly exceed 60 miles per hour. The high-speed race draws racers and spectators from all over the world.

5thAnnual Military Winterfest: February 21-24, 2019

Active Duty, Retired, National Guard, Reserve, Vets, Gold Star and their families are invited to visit Angel Fire for six days of indoor and outdoor and adaptive winter activities. There will be a special appearance by former US Army Gold Knight and Double Amputee Dana Bowman as he parachutes into the Resort, and an honorary Military Fly-by. Visit veteranswellnessandhealing.org for more details.

Angel Fire Mardi Gras Celebration: March 1-5, 2019

Celebrate Mardi Gras in Angel Fire with live music, parades, daily special activities and a masquerade ball.

Spring Break Country Fest: March 8-17, 2019

Bring the family for great spring skiing and riding.

2ndAnnual Downhill Chilly Bike Challenge (Downhill bike race on snow): March 23, 2019

Join us March 23rd for an Epic Downhill Bike Race on the Snow! Start Super D style, head down Heading Home to Exhibition where racers will finish!

Closing Day: March 24, 2019

CONTACT INFO FOR ANGEL FIRE RESORT:

WEBSITE www.angelﬁreresort.com

TWITTER @angelﬁreresort

FACEBOOK /AngelFireResort

PHONE (855) 923-7387

SEASON December 8, 2017 - March 25, 2018

LIFT HOURS 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

NIGHT SKIING 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM (weather permitting,this is available on weekends and holiday peak periods).

MOUNTAIN STATS

BASE ELEVATION 8,600 feet

PEAK ELEVATION 10,677 feet

VERTICAL DROP 2,077 feet

AVERAGE ANNUAL SNOWFALL: 210 inches

TERRAIN PARKS: 3

81 TRAILS: 21% beginner, 56% intermediate, 23% advanced, 560+ acres

NORDIC CENTER: 12km of terrain for classic & skate skiing and snowshoeing; 5 trails: 1 beginner, 2 intermediate, 2 advanced

LIFTS: 2 high-speed quads, 3 doubles, 2 surface

SNOWMAKING CAPABILITIES: 52% of mountain, 90% of beginner terrain

For more details about Angel Fire Resort and Angel Fire RV Resort's winter rates, lift ticket pricing, trails and reservations visit www.angelfireresort.comor call (855) 923-7387.

NEW WINTER PHOTOS CAN BE ACCESSED HERE. PLEASE COURTESY "ANGEL FIRE RESORT": https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B2DaG8Er2C17RW95NU9CWXVPbDg

Media only: For new B-Roll, additional photos or to set up a media visit to Angel Fire Resort contact Krysty Ronchetti at krysty@sjcommunications.comor 505-821-9279.

About Angel Fire Resort

Angel Fire Resort is a top year-round mountain resort destination in New Mexico. Angel Fire Resort was named "America's Most Affordable Ski Town" by Realtor.com and ranked a Top 25 "Best Family Ski Resort in North America" by Dream Vacation Magazine. Situated at over 8,600' elevation in the Southern Rocky Mountains, Angel Fire strives to offer the best value and choice for family outdoor recreation activities to its members, guests and visitors--including skiing, snowboarding, tubing, sledding, golf, mountain biking, zipline, tennis, fishing, RVing, hiking and more. For additional information on Angel Fire Resort, resort membership, or opportunities for real estate investment in Angel Fire, please call (855) 923-7387or visit the resort's website at www.angelfireresort.com.

Attachments

Krysty Ronchetti Angel Fire Resort 505-821-9279 info@sjcommunications.com