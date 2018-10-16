Viewpoint User Conference Combines Construction Industry Best Practices with Technology Innovations to Help Modernize Contractors' Operations

Portland, Ore., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viewpoint, a Trimble Company (NASDAQ:TRMB) and construction management software leader, today welcomed a record-breaking 2,300 construction industry professionals to the Collaborate 2018 User Conference. At the event, Viewpoint is unveiling new software innovations to help construction companies transform their operations, lower risk, gain efficiencies and improve productivity.



Each year, construction industry thought leaders, business owners, professionals and technology experts gather at Collaborate to share technology insights and best practices to increase productivity and performance. This year's theme, The Power of Connection, highlights Viewpoint's integrated technology approach that enables construction organizations to modernize, streamline processes and help grow their business.



"The construction industry is in the midst of a significant digital shift, adopting new cloud-based technologies and operational innovations that are helping contractors realize previously untapped potential," said Viewpoint CEO Manolis Kotzabasakis. "Our clients are at the forefront of this shift, implementing integrated construction management software and solutions to achieve new heights in productivity and profitability."



Among the key product highlights attendees at Collaborate 2018 will see first-hand:





ViewpointOne — The industry's most comprehensive, cloud-based construction management system for contractors of all sizes, ViewpointOne connects best-in-class finance and HR applications with project management and field tools.

Viewpoint HR Management — Answering the growing needs of the back office to streamline HR processes such as applicant tracking and employee onboarding, Viewpoint HR Management also gives employees the ability to self-service via cloud-based portals for many HR tasks.

Spectrum Business Intelligence — With in-depth reporting tools, dashboards, creative charts, graphs and geographical mapping of data, users can easily use drag-and-drop features to access data, apply measurements and dynamic calculations, and create comprehensive reports that can be easily shared through this powerful business intelligence tool

Viewpoint Team — As evidenced by the adoption rates of Viewpoint Team, project managers have been awaiting a robust project management solution with deep ERP integration. With an average of 2,500 new users per month and 600 percent growth in adoption since its North American release in 2017, it has the fastest user adoption rate in Viewpoint product history.



"Our clients have now seen what modern technology can do and want the latest tools and innovations to drive their operations to the next level," said Viewpoint Chief Product Officer Matt Harris. "We've been hard at work delivering solutions that will empower them to not just realize success now, but to scale their operations for the future. Sharing our vision and product enhancements with clients is why the annual Collaborate show is so important, and that's why this year is our biggest and best yet."



About ViewpointViewpoint, a Trimble Company (NASDAQ:TRMB), is a leading global provider of integrated software solutions for the construction industry. Viewpoint software enables customers to integrate operations across the office, team and field to improve project profitability, enhance productivity, manage risk and effectively collaborate across the broad construction ecosystem. With nearly 8,000 clients, including more than 40 percent of the ENR 400, Viewpoint's innovations are transforming the construction industry by fully integrating operations across financial and HR systems, project management tools and mobile field solutions. For more information, visit: viewpoint.com.

Andy Holtmann Viewpoint 971-255-4613 andy.holtmann@viewpoint.com