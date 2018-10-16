New Alert Logic Program Unlocks and Accelerates Revenue for Partners Through Security and Compliance Offerings

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alert Logic, the leading provider of Security-as-a-Service solutions, today launched the Alert Logic® Partner Connect Program, empowering partners to offer market-leading security solutions that enhance their existing offerings. The new program enables partners to accelerate revenue while increasing the value they offer to their customers, especially resource-constrained buyers and mid-market organizations that must secure cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments. The program also helps end users obtain the comprehensive security services and expertise they need from the channel community that already serves them.



Many of today's organizations are struggling with technological complexity and are turning to vendors to help them solve security problems and obtain security expertise. According to Forrester Research¹, "The amount of technology and cybersecurity innovation today is unprecedented, but each innovation requires new skills, new workflows, and extra capacity to handle all the alerts and remediation actions it produces."

Through the Alert Logic Partner Connect Program, partners can add security solutions addressing the needs of both existing and potential customers, strengthening their brand, customer loyalty, and ability to generate higher margins. "Logicworks acts as an extension of our customers' teams to ensure high security and compliance requirements are met throughout the cloud journey," said Marilyn Daly, Vice President of Marketing, Logicworks. "Our services are designed to help our customers meet regulatory requirements, secure critical resources, and monitor networks. We are pleased to partner with Alert Logic to offer our customers best-in-class tools to meet their security needs."

The initiative is launching under the leadership of Christopher Rajiah, Senior Vice President of Partnerships & Alliances, who joined the company this year to grow the partner ecosystem globally and expand and deepen partner's capability to design and deploy Alert Logic solutions for their customers.

"Cloudreach has built our business around enabling our customers through best-practice guidance and tooling, and security is increasingly front and center," said Tom Ray, Head of Global Partnerships, Cloudreach. "The Alert Logic partner program allows us to further strengthen our value proposition, participate more deeply in service and support with our customers, and articulate a clearer, more competitive advantage in sales conversations. This is especially important for our customers who work across multiple platforms and who are using the latest security technologies such as containers for agility. We are excited to partner with Alert Logic."

Alert Logic structured the new program to meet the needs of three different partner types:

Reseller Partners who bundle their services with Alert Logic security solutions to create compelling new security offerings for customers

who bundle their services with Alert Logic security solutions to create compelling new security offerings for customers Referral Partners who serve as advisors to customers and who provide guidance and ancillary solutions that include Alert Logic

who serve as advisors to customers and who provide guidance and ancillary solutions that include Alert Logic Technology Alliance Partners who integrate and extend the benefit of Alert Logic offerings and create a unique end-to-end value proposition for customers

"We are empowering our channel partners to capitalize on the significant business opportunity to support their customers' security needs, and not only increase their ‘trusted advisor' status but also make it easier for them to extend their services and increase wallet share by offering new services," said Rajiah. "This new comprehensive program is designed to effectively secure customers and provide the tools and resources to set our partners apart. This program represents one of the top strategic initiatives for Alert Logic."

The new partner program is bolstered by resources and processes that aim to make partnering easy. Alert Logic provides a global team of sales, marketing and engineering professionals, in addition to online resources for content, pricing, and troubleshooting. A dedicated partner support team includes channel managers, training resources and support groups dedicated to partners and end-customers. Flexible program tiering helps partners grow their security practice and realize increased benefits as they expand their services offering. Partners' end users benefit from Alert Logic's Security Operations Center, staffed by GIAC-certified analysts who identify and analyze over 500,000 security events and 15,000 security incidents every month.

Visit the Alert Logic® Partner Connect Program page for more information.

To learn more about the highlights of the new program, please sign up for the webinar on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. CDT OR 2:00 p.m. CDT - REGISTER HERE.

¹"The Forrester Wave™: Global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs), Q3 2018"

Additional Resources

Blog

@AlertLogic on Twitter

LinkedIn

About Alert Logic

Alert Logic delivers better cybersecurity for everyone, regardless of their company's size or technology environment. Our proactive threat management platform, always-current threat intelligence, and 24x7, customer-obsessed analyst services protect organizations cost-effectively and with fast time-to-value. More than 4,000 organizations every day trust their security to Alert Logic so they can focus on what matters most—running their business. Founded in 2002, Alert Logic is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Austin, Seattle, Dallas, Cardiff, Belfast, London and Cali, Colombia. For more information, please visit www.alertlogic.com.

Christine Blake W2 Communications 703-877-8114 Christine@w2comm.com