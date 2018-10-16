Water's Edge Dermatology Taps Two Executives to Lead Strategic Growth and Expansion

Lawrence P. Kraska and Kirk A. Sayler join Florida's leading dermatology and vein group

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. , Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida-based Water's Edge Dermatology announced the addition of two senior healthcare leaders with the hiring of Lawrence "Larry" P. Kraska as CEO and Kirk A. Sayler as CFO. The two experienced executives join a senior management team that is leveraging the success of Water's Edge as a platform for rapid patient growth through geographic expansion, service line development and strategic practice acquisitions.



"We are very pleased to welcome these two remarkable leaders to Water's Edge Dermatology," said Ted Schiff, M.D., Founder and Medical Director of Water's Edge Dermatology. "Their expertise will be essential to our success in growing Water's Edge and expanding our special brand of skincare services to more patients in Florida and beyond."

Mr. Kraska is a proven senior healthcare leader who can build and motivate teams, drive company performance and deliver on strategic goals in the challenging and rapidly changing direct to patient care settings. He brings nearly three decades of executive healthcare experience in long-term strategic planning, accelerating company growth, mergers and acquisitions, expanding talent recruitment and more. He most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Interim Healthcare & Caring Brands International. Prior to that position, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer for Hospital Physician Partners and Chief Executive Officer for MESA Medical Group.

"Water's Edge has become the premiere dermatology practice in Florida as a result of their outstanding physicians, staff and focus on patient centered care," Mr. Kraska said. "I am looking forward to working with Dr. Schiff, our physicians and staff as we continue our expansion."

Mr. Sayler brings more than twenty years of progressive experience in the healthcare arena. He is a proven expert in organizational strategy, financial analysis, reporting and mergers and acquisitions. He comes to Water's Edge most recently from Sage Dental, where he served as Senior Vice President of Finance, Accounting and Revenue Cycle Management. Prior to Sage, he held senior finance roles at Altegra, Cigna, Citrix and Univita Health.

"I am excited to work with the Water's Edge team to build on the remarkable success of the company in the last 20 years," Sayler said. "The company has an exciting future as we fine tune expansion strategies to serve more patients seeking excellence in skincare diagnosis and treatment."

Water's Edge is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm based in San Francisco.

About Water's Edge Dermatology

Water's Edge Dermatology is Florida's premiere skincare provider. Founded by Dr. Ted Schiff in 1998, we treat patients of all ages suffering from skin diseases, acne, sun damage, skin cancer, vein health issues, as well as those seeking cosmetic and plastic surgery. Our board-certified dermatologists, plastic surgeons, vein specialists, radiation oncologists and medical support staff are top-notch experts in providing the best medical, surgical and cosmetic services. Water's Edge has 34 full service locations throughout Central and South Florida, and employs more than 400 dedicated physicians, medical and administrative support staff. For more information, visit: wederm.com.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. For 24 consecutive quarters, Gryphon has been ranked in Preqin's prestigious quarterly PE report as one of North America's top-decile buyout firms based on consistency of strong investment returns. Managing over $4 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997, the firm has an extensive track record of leading equity investments of $50 million to $200 million per portfolio company with sales ranging from approximately $100 million to $500 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

