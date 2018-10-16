IonSense® Issued Patent Related to Enhanced Sensitivity and Speed for Direct Analysis in Real Time Mass Spectrometry, DART®

SAUGUS, Mass., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IonSense, Inc. has announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a patent related to its Direct Analysis in Real Time (DART®) mass spectrometry technology. The patent, number 10,056,243 "Apparatus and Method for Rapid Chemical Analysis Using Differential Desorption," describes new devices and methods for increasing the range of compounds detected from sorbent surfaces as well as meshes. Additionally the patent covers the use of multiple desorption temperatures to decrease matrix effects and increase sensitivity.



The company has commercialized this technology which enhances the utility of its QuickStrip® Sample Cards and its SPE-it® Tips when used for thermal profiling applications. These approaches enable the rapid sample preparation and analysis of drugs of abuse in urine, identification of seized drugs, and other forensic analyses.

"We are pleased with the diversity of our inventions, reflected by our growing patent portfolio, as we continue to build a secure foundation for our expanding array of technology and applications," stated Brian Musselman, IonSense President and CEO. "Additionally we are continuing to innovate as we bring the speed and ease of DART to more researchers wrestling with legacy approaches."

About IonSense Corporation

IonSense Inc., established in 2005, is the leading provider of Open Air/Ambient Ionization sources, systems and integrated solutions for the $4B Mass Spectrometry marketplace. Headquartered in Saugus, MA the company manufactures, sells and markets the DART® (Direct Analysis in Real Time) ionization source, the first open air ionization product to be patented and sold commercially.

